PLYMOUTH Argyle's FA Cup fourth-round replay against Leeds United at Home Park next Tuesday night will be shown live on the BBC.
The game, which kicks off at 7.45pm, will be available on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport.
The winners of this game will play the victors of the following night's all-Premier League replay between Aston Villa and Chelsea (8pm), which will be shown live on ITV1, UTV, STV and ITVX.
Each of these clubs will receive a live broadcast fee of £55,000, in addition to any payment from the competition's prize fund.