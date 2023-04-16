PLYMOUTH Argyle enjoyed a dream Saturday yesterday as they took a giant step towards promotion from League One courtesy of their 1-0 Devon Derby success at Exeter City and a defeat for fellow hopefuls Sheffield Wednesday.
The Greens made the short trip up the A38 looking to bounce back from Easter Monday’s 2-0 defeat by Lincoln City and despite struggling for their usual fluency throughout, Matt Butcher’s deflected strike 20 minutes from time secured the bragging rights stayed at Home Park.
With the game finishing by 2pm, it meant the pressure was on nearest challengers Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich Town and Barnsley.
While the latter two ran out winners, Wednesday were surprisingly beaten 3-2 at Burton Albion, meaning Argyle are top of the league.
The Greens have a two-point buffer only third-placed Wednesday and have a game in-hand.