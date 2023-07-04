PLYMOUTH Argyle have signed 22-year-old central defender Lewis Gibson.
Gibson joins the Pilgrims on a permanent basis, having left Premier League side Everton.
He becomes the third signing of the summer transfer window, following Julio Pleguezuelo and Kaine Kesler-Hayden.
Argyle manager Steven Schumacher said: "Lewis is an outstanding young defender who has excellent pedigree having come through the youth set-ups at two Premier League clubs.
"He has also had a number of loan spells in the Football League that have developed him in to the player he is today. We are signing a ball-playing central defender who has his best years ahead of him and has so much room for development.
"Left-sided defenders are also hard to come by, especially of Lewis' quality, and we beat off a number of clubs trying to clinch his services. We are delighted he has chosen his future is with Argyle and look forward to him running out at Home Park in the Championship."
Director of football Neil Dewsnip added: “I’d like to welcome Lewis to Argyle. I’m delighted we have managed to secure his services.
"Lewis is a player I worked with in my time as Technical Lead with the England age group sides. I have kept a close eye on his development, and I think he will perfectly suit what we are trying to achieve at Home Park.”
Gibson began his career in Newcastle's academy before joining the Toffees aged 17, although he did not make a first-team appearance for them.
The centre-back has had spells on loan at Fleetwood, Reading and Sheffield Wednesday, and spent last season on loan at Bristol Rovers.
He made 33 appearances for Joey Barton's side, scoring one goal.