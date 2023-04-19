CALLUM Wright scored in the sixth minute of injury time to earn Plymouth Argyle a come-from-behind 2-1 victory at Shrewsbury Town last night.
The Pilgrims found themselves a goal behind through Crystal Palace loanee Killian Phillips after 53 minutes when he latched onto Luke Leahy's pass to fire home.
But Pilgrims captain Joe Edwards levelled 15 minutes later when he met Niall Ennis' cross at the back post.
It looked like Argyle would have to settle for a draw until substitute Wright met Macaulay Gillesphey's cross with a diving header, sparking wild celebrations among the 1,200 members of the Green Army who had travelled to the game.
It is the umpteenth time this season where a change made by Argyle boss Steven Schumacher has paid dividends.
It was a crucial victory for the Pilgrims as automatic promotion rivals Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday both won.
It saw Argyle maintain top spot in League One on 89 points from 42 games, with Ipswich second on 88 from 42 matches, and Wednesday a point further adrift on 87, but having played a game more.