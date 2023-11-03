PLYMOUTH Argyle chairman Simon Hallett has announced a new five-year plan which aims for the club to be a top six Championship side by 2028 with "Premier League aspirations".
His initial five-year vision in 2019 was to have Argyle as a sustainable Championship side, and winning League One last season saw the Pilgrims achieve that 12 months early.
"After being successful, it is important not to look for drastic changes when you have found a blueprint that works," Hallett said.
"This new strategy evolves our previous plan but looks towards how we can become a top six Championship club with Premier League aspirations."
The club's US-based owner has concentrated on investing in infrastructure to help the club become more sustainable; he has funded the rebuilding of the Mayflower Grandstand and £11m worth of the £21m plan to develop a new academy in the city.
He is continuing to ensure the club is run on a sustainable financial footing. Argyle twice spent a club-record £1m to buy Bali Mumba and Morgan Whittaker in the last transfer window, but their spending was still well below that of many other sides in the second tier.
He increased his own shareholding to 87% in the summer after some US-based investors sold their stakes in the club, but Hallett says he still needs new partners if Plymouth is to lose its tag as being the largest city in England never to have had a top flight football team.
"I've always been clear that my resources can get us to the Championship, but after that, if we are to have further aspirations, I will need support," he said.
"To achieve our mission, we need to ensure that our resources are on a level with those of the clubs with whom we are competing. That means continuing investment in infrastructure, human resources, and players.
"Although we will seek to broaden and strengthen our shareholder base, I will continue as a major shareholder and as chairman. I'm having too good a time to stop now."