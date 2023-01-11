Plymouth Argyle are just one win away from a place in a Wembley final after their 2-0 victory at Bristol Rovers last night in the quarter-finals of the Papa Johns Trophy.
The Pilgrims did all the damage in the first half at the Memorial Stadium, and even though they continued to create chances, they could not add to their 2-0 interval scoreline.
New signing Ben Waine scored his first goal for the club in the 23rd minute when he headed home Matt Butcher's cross.
The second goal, nine minutes later, was one of real quality. Macaulay Gillesphey delivered a wonderful long ball into the path of Ryan Hardie, who brought it under control and planted a side-footed finish inside the near post.
The draw for the semi-finals, which features fellow League One sides Bolton Wanderers, Cheltenham Town and Accrington Stanley, will take place live on Sky Sports on Saturday following the Sky Bet Championship fixture between Rotherham United and Blackburn Rovers.
Meanwhile, the Pilgrims have signed Aston Villa winger Tyreik Wright.
The 21-year-old moves to the League One leaders for an undisclosed fee after being recalled from a season-long loan at League Two side Bradford City.
Wright - who never made a first-team appearance for Villa - scored four goals in 17 games for the Bantams.
The Republic of Ireland Under-21 player has played 59 League Two games since January 2021 after loans at Walsall, Salford City and Colchester United.
Wright, who has agreed what the club describe as a "long-term deal" at Home Park, is the fifth new player to move to Argyle in the January transfer window.
New Zealand international forward Ben Waine, Blackpool midfielder Callum Wright and Norwich City wing-back Saxon Earley have all agreed permanent deals, while Sunderland midfielder Jay Matete has joined on loan until the end of the season.