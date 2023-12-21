PLYMOUTH Argyle goalkeeper Michael Cooper is facing a further lengthy injury lay-off after picking up another knee injury in training.
Cooper only recently returned from an anterior cruciate ligament injury in his right knee, but he has now injured the medial cruciate ligament in his left knee.
Argyle director of football Neil Dewsnip said: "Michael has suffered a significant strain to his MCL after diving to make a save in training.
"It is his left knee so completely unrelated to his previous injury but unfortunately he will be out for about 10 weeks."