PLYMOUTH Argyle’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Oxford United tomorrow has been postponed due to Storm Darragh.
The Pilgrims made the decision late on Friday afternoon having consulted with key stakeholders and the Safety Advisory Group.
Severe Amber weather warnings are currently in place for various regions around the country, including the South West, with high winds of up to 70mph and heavy rain expected. Red weather warnings have also been issued in key supporter travel areas which will cause a significant risk to those coming from outside the city, including away fans.
A statement read: “This decision has been made early to avoid lengthy travel to Plymouth in difficult weather conditions and also in the best interests of supporter safety, as we would never put the safety of fans, staff or players at risk.
“There is a real danger of flying debris and potential falling trees which could cause danger to life, with damage to buildings and homes also a real possibility. Roads, bridges and railway lines could also close, and the stadium and surrounding area may be hit by power cuts.
“Tickets will still be valid for the new date with details for the rescheduled fixture confirmed as soon as possible. The Argyle Superstore and Ticket Office will also be closed. If supporters are unable to attend the rearranged fixture, they will be entitled to a refund of the match ticket price, excluding booking fees.
“Once the rearranged date for the match is confirmed, we will advise of the timescale to claim the refund. After this point the normal policy on returns will apply.”