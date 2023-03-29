AS Plymouth Argyle and Bolton Wanderers go head-to-head in Sunday’s Papa Johns Trophy Final in front of an expected 75,000 fans at Wembley, six lucky supporters from each side will get a money-can’t-buy experience, courtesy of title sponsors Papa Johns.
The fortunate few will enjoy exclusive pitchside access, forming a pre-match Guard of Honour to welcome their heroes onto the hallowed turf ahead of kick off, before taking their seats for the showpiece clash.
Participants have been selected based on their lifetime of unerring support for their clubs and most have fascinating stories.
For example, Bolton Wanderers fan of 70 years Stella Peel, who, at the age of 14, used to sneak out of the house to attend matches as her father didn’t like her watching football, or Sue Bridges, who’s last trip to Wembley was in the 1960’s watching Wanderers with her father.
Plymouth Argyle fans involved in the Guard of Honour include Dave Boobier, who has been a supporter since the first post-war season of 1945/46.
Also, Dave Sellick who witnessed arguably the world’s greatest ever player – the late Pelé – succumb to a 3-2 friendly defeat at Home Park as Plymouth Argyle famously beat Brazilian heavyweights Santos in 1973.
The Pilgrims' Guard of Honour is completed by Cynthia Jago, Dave Curnoe, Dave Foster and Melvin Reid.
Both of these EFL community programmes provide opportunities for over 55s to form lasting friendships with like-minded people over a shared passion for their football club.
The initiative highlights how football at all levels has the power to bring people together to create shared memories, with a showcase final at Wembley stadium the perfect stage to create the most special memory of all.
On the thrilling and unique experience of the Guard of Honour, Rebecca Rose, Senior Director of Marketing, Papa Johns, comments: “Football is one of the most powerful avenues to form lasting shared memories and deep-rooted friendships, and that’s why we’re delighted to create a special opportunity for the most deserving of EFL fans.
“Just as football brings communities together, people often share good times through pizza, and on Sunday we will be thrilled to combine the two, delivering fans to Wembley and creating a special moment for Bolton Wanderers and Plymouth Argyle supporters to enjoy.”
As well as forming the pre-match Guard of Honour, there will be other surprises in store for participants from Bolton Wanderers and Plymouth Argyle once they arrive on their private coach, including the opportunity to interact with club legends underneath the famous Wembley arch.
In addition, the glistening Papa Johns Trophy itself will be within touching distance, as the participants get to admire the prize up for grabs for their beloved sides.