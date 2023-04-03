PLYMOUTH Argyle were thrashed 4-0 by Bolton Wanderers in the Papa Johns Trophy final at Wembley Stadium yesterday.
The Pilgrims took 38,500 supporters with them, but once again, as in the play-off final against Wimbledon in 2016, Argyle failed to turn up on the big occasion.
The final scoreline was in fact flattering to the Greens, who could have been four or five down by half-time, such was their woeful performance.
Bolton were in dreamland after two goals in the opening 10 minutes. Kyle Dempsey headed them in front before he provided the pass for Dion Charles to sidefoot home the second.
Dempsey had two excellent chances for a third inside the opening half hour as Argyle appeared to freeze on the big stage against their fellow League One side.
It got better for Bolton as Elias Kachunga pounced on an error for a third shortly after half-time before Gethin Jones headed in a fourth from a corner.
The 4-0 victory was the biggest-ever in the 41-year history of the competition, with a crowd of 79,389 the highest anywhere in Europe this weekend.
Argyle will be hoping this morale-denting defeat does not affect their eight-game run-in to what they hope will be promotion to the Championship.