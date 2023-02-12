Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher was delighted as his side moved back to the top of the League One table and eight points clear of third spot with a superb 3-1 home victory over Portsmouth yesterday.
Sam Cosgrove put the Pilgrims in front after 30 minutes, and Finn Azaz added a second in the 70th minute.
Reeco Hackett-Fairchild pulled a goal back for Pompey nine minutes later, but Ryan Hardie sealed victory for the Greens with a third in the fourth minute of injury time.
With Ipswich and Sheffield Wednesday drawing 2-2 and Derby 3-2 losers at Wycombe Wanderers, Argyle are now very much in the driving seat for promotion.