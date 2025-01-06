PLYMOUTH Argyle’s push for survival in this season’s Sky Bet Championship has been boosted with the acquisition of Ghanaian international Michael Baidoo for a club record fee.
The 25-year-old, who arrives at Home Park from Swedish side IF Elfsborg, has signed a long-term contract to the summer of 2028 – and his transfer fee sees Argyle beat that paid for both Morgan Whittaker and Bali Mumba in the summer of 2023.
Predominantly a midfielder, but also capable of playing as a striker, Baidoo has also played for Sandnes Ulf in Norway, FC Midtjlland in Denmark, as well as loan spells with Jerv and Fredericia.
Argyle’s head of recruitment, Jimmy Dickinson, said: “Michael is someone we have been aware of for a long time, so I’m delighted that we have finally been able to bring him to Argyle.
“He comes to the club with excellent pedigree having been the star of Elfsborg’s Europa League campaign this season and recently made his international debut for Ghana.
“He can play a variety of positions, so will add real versatility to the squad. He is excited to play in England and show what he can do – and we believe he will make a real impact.”
Whilst Baidoo comes through the arrival doors, two have headed out of departures with defender Lewis Gibson joining league rivals Preston North End for a fee believed to be in the region of £1.5-million, while striker Andre Gray also exits following the culmination of his short-term deal with the Pilgrims.
On the field, Argyle recorded a second successive point under caretaker bosses Kevin Nancekivell and Joe Edwards following a 0-0 draw with Stoke City on Saturday.
Just days after sharing the spoils with visiting Bristol City, it was another gutsy display from the Pilgrims, who were hailed by Nancekivell in his post-match assessment.
“First half, I thought there was nothing in the game, we played some good football and gave as good as we got,” he said. “Second half, we had to defend for our lives, which we did.
“It’s not an easy place to come. They have got a new manager Mark [Robins] in the building. There is always a red-hot atmosphere here and we knew we would have to withstand a lot of pressure and put our bodies on the line. We probably haven’t done that well enough this season, but that’s part of the game and they have done it terrific today.
“To come to a place like Stoke City and defend like we did in the second half, I was really pleased and really proud. That can give us confidence going forward into the games in the following months.”
Argyle remain rooted to the foot of the Championship table, but are hopeful of having a new boss in place for Saturday’s FA Cup trip to Premier League side Brentford.
Former manager Steven Schumacher, who guided Argyle to the League One title, remains the bookies’ favourite for the vacancy.
Others being linked with the role include David Wagner, Lee Johnson, John Eustace, Luke Williams, as well as another former Argyle boss, Ryan Lowe.
Nancekivell said after the Stoke game: “Joe and I will just carry on until we are told different. I’m sure the club will announce anything if there is anything to be announced.
“I’m in contact with Andrew Parkinson (chief executive) and Simon Hallett (club owner and chairman) daily. They are asking if I’m alright, if Joe is alright, and if there is anything they can do for us. They have asked about the team and is training okay. Anything else is irrelevant for me at the minute and I’m sure they will just be getting on with their work.”