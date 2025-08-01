By Kevin Marriott
AMBITIOUS Callington Town launch their South West Peninsula League Premier West campaign tomorrow looking to improve on their fifth place finish of last season.
It’s a huge ask in a very competitive league, but manager Dean Southcott and the behind the scenes team at the Ginsters Marshfield Parc make no excuse for setting their sights high.
The journey starts with two away games – at Dobwalls on Saturday (3pm) followed by Millbrook on Tuesday (August 5).
Callington have had a relatively calm summer in terms of player arrivals and departures which could stand them in good stead against some rivals who have had to rebuild.
Southcott said: “The club are very happy with where we are and the direction we’re going in.
“The expectation among the squad would be to improve again and see if we can put ourselves among the sides pushing for the title, whether that’s this season or in the near future.
“The main objective is to keep making progress by building a sustainable system rather than pushing for instant success.”
Of the title race itself, Southcott said: “As always, Liskeard will have to be considered strong contenders but I do think the league in general will be a lot more balanced this season.
“Every team seems to have strengthened and I fully expect teams to be taking points off each other which will hopefully lead to a more competitive league campaign.”
Asked about pre-season preparations, Southcott said: “It’s been a mixed bag, we’ve spent a lot of time trying new shapes and players in new positions and making sure everyone has had plenty of minutes in their legs.
“Performances have generally been pretty good, a lot of errors punished by higher quality opposition, but scoring 13 in our final friendly was a nice way to round it off and hopefully a sign that the players have understood what is being asked of them.”
He went on: “The club is in a great place, the first team have finished in their highest ever league position in each of the past two seasons.
“Player turnover has reduced compared to previous years – we’ve lost one player to Southern League football (Rhys Lindsell) and one to a new military career (Fin Newman).
“The pathway between the development side and the first team is something we’ve really worked on. Last season alone we gave over 100 first team appearances to 11 different under 18 players who have all come through the development squad.
“We have rebranded our reserve team to a development side to better reflect the structure we are trying to implement at the club which will hopefully provide the foundations for future success.
“The development side themselves although mid-table, finished in the club’s highest ever league position since the inception of the St Piran League and the highest our reserves have ever finished (including East Cornwall Premier League days).”
To match the ambition on the pitch in building for the future, Callington have carried out extensive ground works including, but not limited to, a new terraced spectator area, a new covered hard standing area, replaced all seating in the existing grandstand and new security fencing installed around the full perimeter of the ground.
Southcott said: “This is with the intention of having the ground in a position to progress through the leagues, so that there are no obstacles should our playing performances warrant future progression.”
PLAYERS OUT: Rhys Lindsell (Tavistock); Fin Newman has left to join the Army in August, although he has signed for Wadebridge for game time when he is home.
PLAYERS IN: George Soper from Saltash Borough off the back of a 21-goal season; Shay McCarthy from Saltash Borough off the back of a 16-goal season; Fin Harrison from Liskeard (although he did play for the development side during the latter part of last of the season); Taran Goodright promoted from the development side for a more prominent first team role this season.
