St Piran League Division One East round-up – Saturday, January 25
JUST seven points separate the top six after another action-packed day.
Leaders St Newlyn East followed up their 2-2 draw with Boscastle by losing 3-0 at in-form Looe Town.
The Sharks have been much improved this term after struggling in recent seasons, and eased to victory at the Barbican Sports Field thanks to goals from Finn Bartlett (40 and 88) and Jimi Taylor (73).
They are now just three points off top spot with two games in-hand.
Second-placed Nanpean Rovers moved to within two of St Newlyn East after thrashing Newquay Reserves 7-1.
They led 3-0 at half-time and although Drew Brion pulled one back for the Peppermints on the hour, the damage was already done with the Clay Country side having scored five.
The Nanpean scorers were Harry Wilshaw (2), Zachary Best (2), Ben Lawrence, Tyler Trudgeon and Ryan Best.
Boscastle leapfrogged Kilkhampton into fourth after seeing off the Lambs 2-1 at Forrabury Park.
Castle won it via Jordan Sleep and Ollie Edwards who both scored in the first half.
St Teath missed the chance to end the day fourth after losing 2-1 to visiting Pensilva.
Kyle Tamblyn (32) and Kyle Hutchings (36) netted in the first half for the Pens with Freddie Foster replying for the hosts who saw Craig Stollery sent-off.
A superb first half display helped St Minver to a 5-1 win at bottom side Roche.
The Blues led 4-1 at the break thanks to goals from James McNary (2), Sam Brown and an own goal, before Tom Howes rounded off the scoring 12 minutes from time.
Roche, who have just a point from 13 matches, are seven behind Liskeard Athletic Reserves after they drew an eight-goal thriller with their Torpoint Athletic counterparts at Lux Park.
Joe Short notched a hat-trick for the Blues with Jake White also on target for the hosts.
Liskeard are level on points with Lifton who were beaten 3-0 at St Breward who netted via David Ord (2) and Dan Edwards.
Wadebridge Town Reserves mounted a spirited second half fightback at St Stephen from 4-1 down before losing a seven-goal thriller.
Sam Richards (2) and Oliver Allen netted but the Yellows held on for a big three points.