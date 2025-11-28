Saturday, November 29 - Football
National League: Altrincham 4 Scunthorpe Utd 2, Boreham Wood 2 Halifax Tn 1, Braintree Tn 1 Morecambe 0, Carlisle Utd 2 Tamworth 1, Forest Green Rov 2 Southend Utd 1, Hartlepool Utd 3 Truro City 1, Rochdale 2 Eastleigh 0, Solihull Moors 1 Wealdstone 1, Sutton Utd 4 Gateshead 2, Woking 2 Brackley Tn 0, Yeovil Tn 2 Boston Utd 1, York City 5 Aldershot Tn 1.
Southern League, Division One South: Bashley 0 Melksham Tn 1, Didcot Tn 0 Frome Tn 2, Exmouth Tn 2 Malvern 4, Hartpury 2 Swindon Supermarine 1, Larkhall Ath 3 Falmouth Tn 3, Mousehole 0 Bishops Cleeve 1, Shaftesbury 4 Portishead Tn 2, Sporting Club Inberrow 3 Bristol Manor Farm 0, Tavistock v Winchester City - Post, Westbury Utd v Brixham - Post, Willand Rov 2 Bideford 3.
Western League, Premier Division: Bradford Tn 0 Helston Ath 2, Brislington v Torpoint Ath - Post, Buckland Ath 0 Clevedon Tn 4, Ivybridge 2 Shepton Mallet 0, Saltash Utd 1 Paulton Rov 1, Sidmouth Tn 2 St Blazey 1, St Austell v Wellington - Post, Street 4 Bridgwater Utd 1.
SWPL, West Division: Bude Tn 1 Elburton Villa 3, Dobwalls 2 Wendron Utd 1, Falmouth Tn v Sticker - Post, Holsworthy v Camelford - Post, Penzance 5 Millbrook 1.
Walter C Parson League Cup, Third Round: Bovey Tracey 10 Launceston 0, Teignmouth 2 Wadebridge Tn 2 (4-3 pens).
St Piran’s League, Premier Division East: Altarnun 2 Bodmin Tn 1, Gunnislake v St Austell - H/W, Kilkhampton 3 North Petherwin 1, Polperro 0 Saltash Utd 3.
Premier Division West: Ludgvan 2 Perranwell 1, Pendeen Rov 1 Wendron Utd 0, Porthleven 0 Hayle 2, St Day 0 St Agnes 1, St Ives Tn 0 Redruth Utd 1, St Just 2 Mullion 4.
Division One East: Pensilva 3 Liskeard Ath 1, Saltash Utd 0 St Stephen 8, St Breward 1 Wadebridge Tn 0, St Newlyn East 6 St Dominick 1, Torpoint Ath 2 St Teath 4.
Division One West: Camborne SoM 2 Troon 0, Falmouth Utd 1 West Cornwall 2, Holman SC 1 Porthleven 3, Illogan RBL 4 RNAS Culdrose 2, Newlyn Non-Ath 1 Wendron Utd 1.
Division Two West: Falmouth DC 3 Lanner 4, St Agnes 0 Perranwell 1, St Buryan 5 Lizard Argyle 2, St Ives Mariners 0 Frogpool & Cusgarne 6.
Division Three East: Looe Tn 2 Kilkhampton 2, St Teath 1 Newquay 4.
Division Three West: Chacewater 4 Probus 2, Constantine 0 Perranporth 1, Holman SC 2 Penryn Ath 3, Mullion 6 Stithians 1, RNAS Culdrose 2 Troon 4, St Keverne 2 Dropship 3.
Division Four East: Landrake 3 St Minver 1, St Columb Major 6 St Dennis 1.
Division Four West: Dropship 3 Speak Out Utd 3, Lizard Argyle 1 Goonhavern Ath 4, Madron 7 Falmouth Ath 1.
Cornwall Intermediate Cup, Second Round: Newquay 1 Torpoint Ath 2.
Cornwall Junior Cup, Third Round: Helston OB 5 Goonhavern Ath 2.
Sunday, November 30 - Football
SW Regional Women’s League, Premier Division: Saltash Utd v Poole Tn - Post.
Cornwall Women's League, Premier Division: Kilkhampton v RNAS Culdrose - H/W, Redruth Utd 3 Bodmin 3, St Agnes 9 St Dennis 1.
Division One: FXSU 12 Redruth Utd 1, Ludgvan 2 Lanner 0, Wadebridge Tn 3 Padstow Utd 2.
Division Two: Biscovey 1 Troon 1, Falmouth 0 St Buryan 2, Launceston 1 Big Shots Saints 5.
Friday, November 28 - Rugby
Championship: Nottingham 28 Bedford Blues 28.
Saturday, November 29 - Rugby
Championship: Ampthill 21 Hartpury 31, Caldy 28 Chinnor 36, Cambridge 14 Worcester 61, Cornish Pirates 28 Richmond 19, Doncaster 24 Coventry 21, London Scottish 14 Ealing Trailfinders 38.
Regional One South West: Brixham 59 Royal Wootton Bassett 12, Chew Valley 30 Sidmouth 22, Devonport Services 57 Launceston 27, Exmouth 26 Topsham 35, Lydney 73 Marlborough 7, Matson 19 St Austell 41.
Regional Two South West: Crediton 34 Penzance and Newlyn 12, Ivybridge 45 Wadebridge Camels 7, North Petherton 38 Wellington 7, Okehampton 21 Weston-super-Mare 26, Teignmouth 30 Winscombe 28, Tiverton 48 Cullompton 5.
Counties One Western West: Kingsbridge 38 Plymstock Oaks 12, Newton Abbot 33 Truro 22, Penryn 21 Redruth 22, Saltash 19 Barnstaple 21, St Ives 10 Torquay Ath 21, Wiveliscombe 36 Paignton 19.
Counties Two Cornwall: Bude 45 Bodmin 0, Falmouth 13 Helston 23, Liskeard-Looe 10 Camborne 17, Newquay Hornets 12 Perranporth 13, St Just 14 Launceston 29, Wadebridge Camels 17 St Austell 14.
