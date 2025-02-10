Football - Saturday, February 8
National League, South Division:
Aveley 0 Enfield Tn 1, Bath City 0 Hornchurch 2, Boreham Wood 0 Weston-super-Mare 1, Chesham Utd 3 Weymouth 1, Farnborough 3 Chelmsford City 4, Hampton & Richmond 1 Truro City 3, Hemel Hempstead Tn 4 Chippenham Tn 2, Salisbury City 0 Dorking Wanderers 2, Slough Tn 1 Maidstone Utd 0, Tonbridge Angels 1 Worthing 2, Torquay Utd 2 Eastbourne Borough 0, Welling Utd 1 St Albans City 1.
Southern League, Division One South:
Bashley 3 Willand Rov 2, Bideford 3 Malvern Tn 3, Bishops Cleeve 2 Westbury Utd 0, Bristol Manor Farm 2 Thatcham Tn 2, Didcot Tn 2 Tavistock 1, Evesham Utd 2 Melksham Tn 0, Helston Ath 0 Bemerton Heath’ 1, Larkhall Ath 3 Cribbs 3, Mousehole 3 Cinderford Tn 1, Shaftesbury 2 Exmouth Tn 1, Yate Tn 2 Falmouth Tn 1.
Western League, Premier Division:
Barnstaple Tn 0 Shepton Mallet 3, Buckland Ath 1 Torpoint Ath 1, Ivybridge Tn 2 Paulton Rov 1, Nailsea & Tickenham 3 Ilfracombe Tn 0, Oldland Abbotonians v Wellington - Post, Portishead Tn 6 Brixham 2, Saltash Utd 5 Bridgwater Utd 0, St Austell 4 Welton Rov 0, St Blazey 1 Clevedon Tn 0, Street 0 Brislington 2.
SWPL, Premier West:
Dobwalls 2 Callington Tn 1, Holsworthy 0 Penzance 0, Millbrook 5 Launceston 0, Newquay 3 Liskeard Ath 0, Sticker 1 Camelford 1, Truro City 3 St Day 1, Wadebridge Tn 3 Bodmin Tn 1, Wendron Utd 2 Bude Tn 0.
St Piran League, Premier East:
Altarnun 1 Gunnislake 3, Callington Tn 2 Sticker 2, Foxhole Stars 1 Saltash Utd 0, Launceston 4 Torpoint Ath 5, North Petherwin 3 St Dominick 1, Polperro 0 St Mawgan 3, Saltash Borough 8 St Austell 2.
Premier West:
Falmouth Tn 0 Illogan RBL 0, Mullion 1 Hayle 1, Penryn Ath 1 Redruth Utd 5, Perranwell 1 Pendeen Rov 1, Praze-an-Beeble 0 Porthleven 2, St Agnes 1 St Just 4.
Division One East:
Lifton 1 St Newlyn East 6, Looe Tn 6 Roche 1, St Minver 3 St Breward 1, St Stephen 5 Liskeard Ath 1, Torpoint Ath 0 Kilkhampton 0.
Division One West:
Hayle 1 West Cornwall 2, Porthleven 1 St Day 5, St Ives Tn 1 Mawnan 0, Threemilestone 2 Penzance 1, Troon 1 Ludgvan 1, Wendron Utd 1 Camborne SoM 1.
Division Two East:
Bodmin Tn 2 Gerrans & St Mawes Utd 3, Bude Tn 0 St Dennis 4, Gorran 1 Saltash Utd 0, Mevagissey 2 Calstock 1.
Division Two West:
Constantine 0 Holman SC 5, Falmouth Utd 5 Perranwell 1, Frogpool & Cusgarne 0 St Agnes 2, Lanner 1 Newlyn Non-Ath 3, Lizard Argyle 3 Stithians 1, St Buryan 2 Probus 5.
Division Three East:
Biscovey 1 St Mawgan 4, Boscastle 3 Week St Mary 5, Indian Queens 1 Lostwithiel 5, St Dominick 4 North Petherwin 0, St Merryn 3 Looe Tn 5, St Minver 1 Tregony 7.
Division Three West:
Carharrack 1 RNAS Culdrose 8, Pendeen Rov 2 Falmouth DC 2, Perranporth 5 Penryn Ath 0, St Day 1 Goonhavern Ath 7, St Erme & Godolphin 5 St Keverne 0, St Just 1 St Ives Mariners 2.
Division Four East:
Grampound 1 Padstow Utd 4, Kilkhampton 2 Gerrans & St Mawes Utd 1, North Hill 0 Newquay 5, St Blazey 3 Launceston 5, St Teath 0 Lostwithiel 0.
Division Four West:
Dropship 8 Lizard Argyle 1, Falmouth Ath 3 Newlyn Non-Ath 2, Goonhavern Ath 1 Speak Out Utd 1, Holman SC 3 Chacewater 1, Probus 1 Wendron Utd 1, Storm 0 Mawgan 9.
George Evely Cup:
Nanpean Rov 4 St Teath 1, Pensilva 1 Dropship 2.
Football - Sunday, February 9
SW Regional Womens League, Premier Division:
AEK Boco 0 MAP 2, Frampton Rangers 7 St Austell 1, Ilminster Tn v Sherborne Tn - Post, Poole Tn 0 Torquay Utd 12, Pucklechurch Sports 2 Forest Green Rov 2.
Division One South:
Bideford 2 Weston-super-Mare 2, Helston Ath 3 Honiton Tn 0, Weymouth 1 Feniton 0, Yeovil Tn 3 Saltash Utd 0.
Cornwall Women's League, Premier Division:
Wadebridge Tn v Saltash Borough - A/W.
Division One:
Callington Tn v Biscovey - H/W, Ludgvan 3 Wendron Utd 3, Penryn 1 Lanner 4.
Division Two:
Dropship 1 Redruth Utd 0, St Buryan 5 Charlestown 0.
Premier Division Cup:
Mousehole v FXSU - Post, Redruth Utd 0 St Agnes 9.
Masons Kings League Cup:
Bodmin 4 Newquay 1.
Rugby - Saturday, February 8
National League Two West:
Bournville 30 Hornets 41, Cinderford 48 Macclesfield 28, Clifton 42 Devonport Services 26, Exeter Uni 30 Loughborough 29, Hinckley 39 Camborne 44, Luctonians 14 Redruth 23, Old Redclffians 12 Taunton Titans 19.
Regional One South West:
Matson 30 Sidmouth 10, Marlborough 40 Launceston 29.
Regional Two South West:
Truro 26 Winscombe 47.
Counties One Tribute Western West:
Redruth 5 Pirates Amateurs 29, Wiveliscombe 12 St Ives 29.
Counties 2 Tribute Cornwall:
Helston v Bodmin - H/W.
Counties 3 Tribute Cornwall:
Camborne SoM v Saltash - Post, Illogan Park 17 Launceston 21.
Women’s NC 3 South West (West):
Teignmouth 0 Paignton 98.
Rugby - Sunday, February 9
Premiership Rugby Cup, Group Stage:
Exeter 43 Cornish Pirates 7.
Women’s NC 1 South West (West):
Bath United 5 Hornets 5, Launceston 67 Penryn 0, Yeovil 32 Crediton 7.
Women’s NC 2 South West (West):
Bude 12 Bideford 27, Okehampton 62 Topsham Tempest 27.
Women’s NC 3 South West (West):
Exeter Saracens 12 Truro 22, Kingsbridge 34 Camborne 13, Withycombe v Totnes - Post.