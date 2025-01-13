Football - Saturday, January 11
National League, South Division:
Aveley 1 Chesham Utd 1, Bath City v Chelmsford City - Post, Boreham Wood v Hampton & Richmond - Post, Eastbourne Borough 0 Truro City 0, Hemel Hempstead Tn 4 Slough Tn 1, Hornchurch v Worthing - Post, Maidstone Utd 4 Enfield Tn 0, Salisbury v Farnborough - Post, Tonbridge Angels 1 Chippenham Tn 1, Torquay Utd 3 Welling Utd 1, Weston-super-Mare 0 St Albans 0, Weymouth 2 Dorking Wanderers 3.
Southern League, Division One South:
Bishops Cleeve 3 Bristol Manor Farm 3, Cinderford Tn v Westbury Utd - Post, Didcot Tn v Bashley - Post, Evesham Utd v Bideford - Post, Exmouth Tn 1 Tavistock 0, Falmouth Tn v Larkhall Ath - Post, Helston Ath v Melksham Tn - Post, Malvern Tn 3 Bemerton Heath’ 2, Mousehole 2 Thatcham Tn 0, Shaftesbury v Cribbs - Post, Yate Tn v Willand Rov - Post.
Western League, Premier Division:
Brixham 1 Clevedon Tn 2, Nailsea & Tickenham 2 Buckland Ath 3, Oldland Abbotonians v Shepton Mallet - Post, Saltash Utd 12 Welton Rov 1, St Austell 2 Ilfracombe Tn 1, St Blazey v Barnstaple Tn - Post, Street 2 Ivybridge Tn 1, Torpoint Ath 3 Paulton Rov 2.
SWPL, Premier West:
Bude Tn 0 St Day 1, Dobwalls v Wadebridge Tn - Post, Holsworthy v Wendron Utd - Post, Liskeard Ath 3 Launceston 0, Newquay 4 Millbrook 0, Penzance 1 Bodmin Tn 1, Sticker v Truro City - Post.
St Piran League, Premier East:
Gunnislake v Launceston - Post, Millbrook v Callington Tn - Post, North Petherwin v Foxhole Stars - Post, Polperro 3 Torpoint Ath 4, St Dominick 4 Sticker 2, St Mawgan 4 Saltash Utd 1, Saltash Borough 3 Altarnun 1.
Premier West:
Hayle 3 Porthleven 0, Illogan RBL 1 Pendeen Rov 4, Perranwell v Helston Ath - Post, Redruth Utd v Mousehole - Post, St Agnes v St Just - Post, Wendron Utd v Mullion – Post.
Division One East:
Nanpean Rov 2 Torpoint Ath 1, Roche v Liskeard Ath - Post, St Breward v Pensilva - Post, St Minver 2 Newquay 3, St Stephen 1 Looe Tn 6, Wadebridge Tn 1 Kilkhampton 2.
Division One West:
Ludgvan v Illogan RBL - Post, Porthleven v Camborne SoM - Post, RNAS Culdrose 5 Hayle 1, St Day v Mawnan - Post, St Ives Tn 3 Wendron Utd 0, Threemilestone v Troon - Post.
Division Two East:
Lanreath v Bodmin Tn, St Dennis v Dobwalls; Both games postponed.
Division Two West:
Frogpool & Cusgarne v St Agnes - Post, Holman SC 6 Lanner 0, Mawnan v Probus - Post, Newlyn Non-Ath 4 St Buryan 0, Stithians 3 Constantine 1.
Division Three East:
Boscastle v Indian Queens - Post, Delabole Utd 2 St Merryn 4, Looe Tn v St Minver - Post, Week St Mary 3 North Petherwin 2.
Division Three West:
Goonhavern Ath 2 St Day 0, Mullion 4 RNAS Culdrose 0, Pendeen Rov 2 Penryn Ath 2, Perranporth 4 St Keverne 0, St Erme & Godolphin v St Ives Mariners - Post, St Just 3 Falmouth DC 2.
Division Four East:
Kilkhampton v Grampound - Post, Launceston v Pensilva - Post, Lifton v St Blazey - Post, Lostwithiel v St Neot - Post, North Hill v Gerrans & St Mawes Utd - Post, Padstow Utd 6 St Teath 0.
Division Four West:
Chacewater v Goonhavern Ath, Falmouth Ath v Dropship, Holman SC v Wendron Utd, Lizard Argyle v Storm, Mawnan v Perranporth, Probus v Newlyn Non-Ath, Troon v Speak Out Utd; All games postponed.
Cornwall Junior Cup, Quarter-Final:
Dropship 9 Lizard Argyle 1, Falmouth Utd 4 Biscovey 2, Gerrans & St Mawes Utd v Mevagissey - Post.
Football - Sunday, January 12
SW Regional Womens League, Premier Division:
Bishops Lydeard v St Austell - Post, Forest Green Rov v Sherborne Tn - Post, Frampton Rangers 5 Poole Tn 2, Pucklechurch Sports v AEK Boco - Post, Torquay Utd 0 MAP 1.
Division One South:
Helston Ath v Bideford - Post, Honiton Tn 2 Feniton 1, Saltash Utd v Plympton - Post, Sticker 5 Weston-super-Mare 6, Weymouth 1 Yeovil Tn 3.
Cornwall Women's League, Premier Division:
RNAS Culdrose 7 Redruth Utd 2, St Agnes 4 Saltash Borough 1, St Dennis v Bodmin - Post, Wadebridge Tn v FXSU - Post.
Division One:
Biscovey v Newquay - Post, Ludgvan v Lanner - Post, Padstow Utd v Penryn - H/W, Wendron Utd v Kilkhampton - Post.
Division Two:
Redruth Utd v Dropship, Troon v St Agnes; Both games postponed.
Rugby - Saturday, January 11
National League Two West:
Cinderford v Hinckley - Post, Clifton 16 Luctonians 12, Devonport Services 20 Old Redcliffians 26, Loughborough 55 Hornets 14, Macclesfield v Exeter Uni - Post, Redruth 33 Bournville 10, Taunton Titans 38 Camborne 38.
Regional One South West:
Chew Valley 21 St Austell 20, Exmouth 27 Brixham 32, Ivybridge 43 Barnstaple 40, Lydney 18 Royal Wootton Bassett 25, Matson v Sidmouth - Post, Marlborough v Launceston - Post.
Regional Two South West:
Newton Abbot 33 Truro 7, Okehampton 13 Crediton 21, Teignmouth 20 Tiverton 43, Topsham 68 North Petherton 21, Wadebridge Camels 26 Cullompton 14, Winscombe 43 Wellington 10.
Counties One Tribute Western West:
Barnstaple 26 Kingsbridge 17, Bude 14 Bideford 15, Penryn 21 Plymstock Albion Oaks 22, Pirates Amateurs 18 Paignton 13, Redruth v Tavistock - Post, Wiveliscombe v St Ives - Post.
Counties 2 Tribute Cornwall:
Falmouth v Veor – H/W, Hayle 29 Wadebridge Camels 10, Helston v Bodmin - Post, Liskeard-Looe 15 Newquay Hornets 13, Perranporth 15 Saltash 26, St Austell 3 St Just 13.
Counties 3 Tribute Cornwall:
Camborne 41 Launceston 10, Camborne SoM 12 St Ives 14, Lankelly-Fowey 15 Falmouth 32, Penryn v Illogan Park - Post, Roseland 83 Redruth Albany 0, St Agnes v Bude – H/W.
Rugby - Sunday, January 12
Women’s NC 3 South West (West):
Truro 64 Teignmouth 0.