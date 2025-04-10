Friday, April 11 - Football

SWPL, Premier West (7.30pm):

Callington Tn v Dobwalls, Holsworthy v Bude Tn.

Cornwall Women’s Cup, Final (7.30pm):

Saltash Utd v Helston Ath.

Saturday, April 12 - Football

National League, South Division (3pm):

Bath City v Dorking Wanderers, Boreham Wood v Hemel Hempstead Tn, Chelmsford City v Enfield Tn, Chesham Utd v Farnborough, Hampton & Richmond Borough v Welling Utd, Hornchurch v Truro City, Maidstone Utd v Weymouth, Salisbury City v Aveley, St Albans City v Eastbourne Borough, Torquay Utd v Slough Tn, Weston-super-Mare v Tonbridge Angels, Worthing v Chippenham Tn.

Southern League, Division One South (3pm):

Bashley v Cribbs, Bishops Cleeve v Larkhall Ath, Bristol Manor Farm v Malvern Tn, Cinderford Tn v Bideford, Didcot Tn v Melksham Tn, Exmouth Tn v Falmouth Tn, Mousehole v Yate Tn, Shaftesbury v Helston Ath, Tavistock v Bemerton Heath’, Westbury Utd v Evesham Utd, Willand Rov v Thatcham Tn.

Western League, Premier Division (3pm):

Bridgwater Utd v Paulton Rov, Brixham v Buckland Ath, Clevedon Tn v St Austell, Nailsea & Tickenham v Shepton Mallet, Oldland Abbotonians v Ilfracombe Tn, Portishead Tn v Ivybridge Tn, Street v Saltash Utd, Torpoint Ath v Brislington, Wellington v St Blazey, Welton Rov v Barnstaple Tn.

SWPL, Premier West (3pm):

Bodmin Tn v Launceston, Camelford v Wendron Utd, Penzance v Newquay, St Day v Millbrook, Truro City v Wadebridge Tn.

St Piran League, Premier East (2.30pm, unless stated):

Callington Tn v Millbrook, Foxhole Stars v Torpoint Ath, Launceston v St Dominick, North Petherwin v St Mawgan, Polperro v Gunnislake, St Austell v Saltash Utd, Sticker v Altarnun.

Premier West (2.30pm):

Falmouth Tn v Porthleven, Helston Ath v Pendeen Rov, Penryn Ath v St Agnes, Redruth Utd v St Just, Wendron Utd v Mullion.

Division One East (2.30pm):

Kilkhampton v Lifton, Liskeard Ath v St Teath, Looe Tn v St Breward, Newquay v Torpoint Ath, St Minver v Boscastle, St Stephen v Pensilva.

Division One West (2.30pm):

Illogan RBL v Threemilestone, St Ives Tn v Hayle, Wendron Utd v Ludgvan.

Division Two East (2.30pm, unless stated):

Bude Tn v Calstock, Gorran v Mevagissey, Saltash Utd v St Dennis.

Division Two West (2.30pm):

Constantine v Lanner, Lizard Argyle v Falmouth Utd, Mawnan v St Buryan, Probus v Frogpool & Cusgarne, St Agnes v Newlyn Non-Ath.

Division Three East (2.30pm):

Boscastle v Delabole Utd, St Dominick v Tregony, St Merryn v Biscovey.

Division Three West:

Carharrack v Goonhavern Ath, St Ives Mariners v Pendeen Rov, St Just v St Erme & Godolphin.

Division Four East (2.30pm):

Lifton v Gerrans & St Mawes Utd, Newquay v St Blazey, North Hill v Grampound, St Teath v Padstow Utd,

Division Four West (2.30pm):

Chacewater v Holman SC, Falmouth Ath v Speak Out Utd, Goonhavern Ath v Mawgan, Perranporth v Wendron Utd, Troon v Lizard Argyle.

Sunday, April 13 - Football

SW Regional Womens League, Premier Division (2pm):

Bishops Lydeard v MAP, Ilminster Tn v Torquay Utd, Pucklechurch Sports v AEK Boco, Sherborne Tn v St Austell.

Division One South (2pm):

Feniton v Weston-super-Mare, Plympton v Weymouth, Yeovil Tn v Helston Ath.

Cornwall Women’s League, Premier Division (2pm):

Bodmin v Wadebridge Tn, Mousehole v St Dennis.

Premier Division Cup (3pm):

Saltash Borough v RNAS Culdrose.

Division One (2pm):

Lanner v Callington Tn, Ludgvan v Padstow Utd, Penryn v Kilkhampton.

Division One Cup (2pm):

Wendron Utd v Newquay.

Division Two (2pm):

Redruth Utd v Charlestown.

Division Two Cup (2.30pm):

St Buryan v Big Shots Saints.

Masons Kings League Cup (2.30pm):

St Agnes v Redruth Utd.

Saturday, April 12 - Rugby

Championship:

Bedford Blues v Nottingham, Caldy v Hartpury, Cambridge v Doncaster, Chinnor v Cornish Pirates, Coventry v Ampthill, London Scottish.

National League Two West:

Bournville v Clifton, Camborne v Devonport Services, Exeter Uni v Cinderford, Hornets v Macclesfield, Loughborough v Redruth, Old Redcliffians v Luctonians, Taunton Titans v Hinckley.

Papa John’s Men’s Community Cup - Regional 1 Championship, round 1:

Barnstaple v Launceston.

Counties 1 Championship, round 1:

Pirates Amateurs v Nailsea & Backwell.

Counties 1 South Shield, round 1:

St Ives v Penryn.

Counties 2 Championship, Round 1:

Falmouth v Saltash.

Counties 2 South Plate, round 1:

Perranporth v Newquay Hornets.

Counties 3 & Below South Plate, Round 1:

Roseland v Lankelly-Fowey.

Women’s NC 1 South West (West):

Bath United v Crediton.

Women’s NC 3 South West (West):

Withycombe v Totnes.

Sunday, April 13 - Rugby

Women’s NC 1 South West (West):

Penryn v Yeovil.

Women’s NC 2 South West (West):

Bridgwater & Albion v Helston.

Women’s NC 3 South West (West):

Camborne v Teignmouth.