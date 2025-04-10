Friday, April 11 - Football
SWPL, Premier West (7.30pm):
Callington Tn v Dobwalls, Holsworthy v Bude Tn.
Cornwall Women’s Cup, Final (7.30pm):
Saltash Utd v Helston Ath.
Saturday, April 12 - Football
National League, South Division (3pm):
Bath City v Dorking Wanderers, Boreham Wood v Hemel Hempstead Tn, Chelmsford City v Enfield Tn, Chesham Utd v Farnborough, Hampton & Richmond Borough v Welling Utd, Hornchurch v Truro City, Maidstone Utd v Weymouth, Salisbury City v Aveley, St Albans City v Eastbourne Borough, Torquay Utd v Slough Tn, Weston-super-Mare v Tonbridge Angels, Worthing v Chippenham Tn.
Southern League, Division One South (3pm):
Bashley v Cribbs, Bishops Cleeve v Larkhall Ath, Bristol Manor Farm v Malvern Tn, Cinderford Tn v Bideford, Didcot Tn v Melksham Tn, Exmouth Tn v Falmouth Tn, Mousehole v Yate Tn, Shaftesbury v Helston Ath, Tavistock v Bemerton Heath’, Westbury Utd v Evesham Utd, Willand Rov v Thatcham Tn.
Western League, Premier Division (3pm):
Bridgwater Utd v Paulton Rov, Brixham v Buckland Ath, Clevedon Tn v St Austell, Nailsea & Tickenham v Shepton Mallet, Oldland Abbotonians v Ilfracombe Tn, Portishead Tn v Ivybridge Tn, Street v Saltash Utd, Torpoint Ath v Brislington, Wellington v St Blazey, Welton Rov v Barnstaple Tn.
SWPL, Premier West (3pm):
Bodmin Tn v Launceston, Camelford v Wendron Utd, Penzance v Newquay, St Day v Millbrook, Truro City v Wadebridge Tn.
St Piran League, Premier East (2.30pm, unless stated):
Callington Tn v Millbrook, Foxhole Stars v Torpoint Ath, Launceston v St Dominick, North Petherwin v St Mawgan, Polperro v Gunnislake, St Austell v Saltash Utd, Sticker v Altarnun.
Premier West (2.30pm):
Falmouth Tn v Porthleven, Helston Ath v Pendeen Rov, Penryn Ath v St Agnes, Redruth Utd v St Just, Wendron Utd v Mullion.
Division One East (2.30pm):
Kilkhampton v Lifton, Liskeard Ath v St Teath, Looe Tn v St Breward, Newquay v Torpoint Ath, St Minver v Boscastle, St Stephen v Pensilva.
Division One West (2.30pm):
Illogan RBL v Threemilestone, St Ives Tn v Hayle, Wendron Utd v Ludgvan.
Division Two East (2.30pm, unless stated):
Bude Tn v Calstock, Gorran v Mevagissey, Saltash Utd v St Dennis.
Division Two West (2.30pm):
Constantine v Lanner, Lizard Argyle v Falmouth Utd, Mawnan v St Buryan, Probus v Frogpool & Cusgarne, St Agnes v Newlyn Non-Ath.
Division Three East (2.30pm):
Boscastle v Delabole Utd, St Dominick v Tregony, St Merryn v Biscovey.
Division Three West:
Carharrack v Goonhavern Ath, St Ives Mariners v Pendeen Rov, St Just v St Erme & Godolphin.
Division Four East (2.30pm):
Lifton v Gerrans & St Mawes Utd, Newquay v St Blazey, North Hill v Grampound, St Teath v Padstow Utd,
Division Four West (2.30pm):
Chacewater v Holman SC, Falmouth Ath v Speak Out Utd, Goonhavern Ath v Mawgan, Perranporth v Wendron Utd, Troon v Lizard Argyle.
Sunday, April 13 - Football
SW Regional Womens League, Premier Division (2pm):
Bishops Lydeard v MAP, Ilminster Tn v Torquay Utd, Pucklechurch Sports v AEK Boco, Sherborne Tn v St Austell.
Division One South (2pm):
Feniton v Weston-super-Mare, Plympton v Weymouth, Yeovil Tn v Helston Ath.
Cornwall Women’s League, Premier Division (2pm):
Bodmin v Wadebridge Tn, Mousehole v St Dennis.
Premier Division Cup (3pm):
Saltash Borough v RNAS Culdrose.
Division One (2pm):
Lanner v Callington Tn, Ludgvan v Padstow Utd, Penryn v Kilkhampton.
Division One Cup (2pm):
Wendron Utd v Newquay.
Division Two (2pm):
Redruth Utd v Charlestown.
Division Two Cup (2.30pm):
St Buryan v Big Shots Saints.
Masons Kings League Cup (2.30pm):
St Agnes v Redruth Utd.
Saturday, April 12 - Rugby
Championship:
Bedford Blues v Nottingham, Caldy v Hartpury, Cambridge v Doncaster, Chinnor v Cornish Pirates, Coventry v Ampthill, London Scottish.
National League Two West:
Bournville v Clifton, Camborne v Devonport Services, Exeter Uni v Cinderford, Hornets v Macclesfield, Loughborough v Redruth, Old Redcliffians v Luctonians, Taunton Titans v Hinckley.
Papa John’s Men’s Community Cup - Regional 1 Championship, round 1:
Barnstaple v Launceston.
Counties 1 Championship, round 1:
Pirates Amateurs v Nailsea & Backwell.
Counties 1 South Shield, round 1:
St Ives v Penryn.
Counties 2 Championship, Round 1:
Falmouth v Saltash.
Counties 2 South Plate, round 1:
Perranporth v Newquay Hornets.
Counties 3 & Below South Plate, Round 1:
Roseland v Lankelly-Fowey.
Women’s NC 1 South West (West):
Bath United v Crediton.
Women’s NC 3 South West (West):
Withycombe v Totnes.
Sunday, April 13 - Rugby
Women’s NC 1 South West (West):
Penryn v Yeovil.
Women’s NC 2 South West (West):
Bridgwater & Albion v Helston.
Women’s NC 3 South West (West):
Camborne v Teignmouth.