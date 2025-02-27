Football - Saturday, March 1
National League, South Division (3pm):
Aveley v Hampton & Richmond, Bath City v Eastbourne Borough, Chelmsford City v Worthing, Chesham Utd v Truro City, Chippenham Tn v St Albans City, Enfield Tn v Dorking Wanderers, Farnborough v Weston-super-Mare, Hemel Hempstead Tn v Tonbridge Angels, Maidstone Utd v Salisbury, Torquay Utd v Boreham Wood, Welling Utd v Slough Tn, Weymouth v Hornchurch.
Southern League, Division One South (3pm):
Bashley v Bristol Manor Farm, Bemerton Heath’ v Bideford, Didcot Tn v Willand Rov, Exmouth Tn v Westbury Utd, Falmouth Tn v Cribbs, Helston Ath v Evesham Utd, Larkhall Ath v Cinderford Tn, Mousehole v Bishops Cleeve, Tavistock v Malvern Tn, Thatcham Tn v Melksham Tn, Yate Tn v Shaftesbury.
Western League, Premier Division (3pm):
Bridgwater Utd v St Blazey, Brislington v Barnstaple Tn, Brixham v Street, Ivybridge Tn v Ilfracombe Tn, Paulton Rov v Torpoint Ath, Portishead Tn v Buckland Ath, St Austell v Nailsea & Tickenham, Wellington v Clevedon Tn, Welton Rov v Oldland Abbotonians.
SWPL, Premier West (3pm):
Callington v Wendron Utd, Camelford v St Day, Holsworthy v Dobwalls, Launceston v Millbrook, Penzance v Wadebridge Tn, Truro City v Liskeard Ath.
Walter C Parson League Cup (3pm):
Newquay v Honiton Tn.
St Piran League, Premier East (2.30pm):
Foxhole Stars v Altarnun, Gunnislake v St Blazey, Millbrook v Sticker, North Petherwin v St Austell, Polperro v St Dominick, St Mawgan v Torpoint Ath.
Premier West (2.30pm):
Illogan RBL v Perranwell, Mullion v Mousehole, Penryn Ath v Pendeen Rov, Praze-an-Beeble v Hayle, St Agnes v Porthleven, St Just v Wendron Utd.
Division One East (2.30pm):
Kilkhampton v Looe Tn, Nanpean Rov v Boscastle, Roche v Liskeard Ath, St Breward v Wadebridge Tn, St Minver v St Teath, St Newlyn East v Pensilva, St Stephen v Lifton, Torpoint Ath v Newquay.
Division One West (2.30pm):
Hayle v St Ives Tn, Ludgvan v Mawnan, RNAS Culdrose v Camborne SoM, St Day v Illogan RBL, Threemilestone v Porthleven.
Division Two East (2.30pm, unless stated):
Bude Tn v Bodmin Tn, Calstock v Dobwalls, Lanreath v Gerrans & St Mawes Utd, Saltash Utd v Gorran (3pm).
Division Two West (2.30pm):
Dropship v St Buryan, Lanner v Falmouth Utd, Lizard Argyle v Newlyn Non-Ath, Mawnan v Probus, Stithians v Holman SC.
Division Three East (2.30pm):
Biscovey v Delabole Utd, Boscastle v Tregony, Indian Queens v St Mawgan, St Dominick v St Minver, St Merryn v Week St Mary.
Division Three West (2.30pm):
Carharrack v Perranporth, Goonhavern Ath v RNAS Culdrose, Pendeen Rov v St Keverne, Penryn Ath v St Just, St Day v St Erme & Godolphin.
Division Four East (2.30pm):
Gerrans & St Mawes Utd v Launceston, Lifton v Lostwithiel, Padstow Utd v North Hill, Pensilva v St Blazey, St Teath v St Neot.
Division Four West (2.30pm):
Chacewater v Wendron Utd, Newlyn Non-Ath v Falmouth Ath, Perranporth v Speak Out Utd, Storm v Lizard Argyle.
Football - Sunday, March 2
SW Regional Womens League, Premier Division (2pm, unless stated):
Frampton Rangers v Torquay Utd (3pm), Ilminster Tn v AEK Boco, Pucklechurch Sports v Bishops Lydeard, Sherborne Tn v Poole Tn, St Austell v Forest Green Rov.
Division One South (2pm):
Bideford v Saltash Utd, Feniton v Plympton, Helston Ath v Weymouth, Honiton Tn v Yeovil Tn, Weston-super-Mare v Sticker.
Cornwall Women's League, Premier Division:
FXSU v St Agnes (2pm), Wadebridge Tn v Mousehole (2.30pm).
Division One (2pm, unless stated):
Biscovey v Padstow Utd, Callington Tn v Lanner (2.30pm), Ludgvan v Penryn.
Division Two (2.30pm, unless stated):
Charlestown v Big Shots Saints, Redruth Utd v Troon, St Agnes v Dropship (2.30pm).
Masons Kings League Cup (2.30pm, unless stated):
Saltash Borough v Bodmin, St Dennis v Kilkhampton, Wendron Utd v RNAS Culdrose (2pm).
Rugby - Saturday, March 1
National League Two West:
Cinderford v Taunton Titans, Clifton v Redruth, Devonport Services v Macclesfield, Exeter Uni v Camborne, Hinckley v Bournville, Luctonians v Loughborough, Old Redcliffians v Hornets.
Regional One South West:
Ivybridge v St Austell, Lydney v Chew Valley, Marlborough v Exmouth, Matson v Brixham, Royal Wootton Bassett v Launceston, Sidmouth v Barnstaple.
Regional Two South West:
North Petherton v Crediton, Okehampton v Truro, Teignmouth v Newton Abbot, Tiverton v Wellington, Topsham v Cullompton, Winscombe v Wadebridge Camels.
Counties One Tribute Western West:
Barnstaple v Redruth, Kingsbridge v Paignton, Penryn v Tavistock, Pirates Amateurs v Bude, St Ives v Plymstock Albion Oaks, Wiveliscombe v Bideford.
Counties 2 Tribute Cornwall:
Hayle v Falmouth, Liskeard-Looe v Saltash, Newquay Hornets v Bodmin, St Austell v Perranporth, Wadebridge Camels v St Just.
Counties 3 Tribute Cornwall:
Roseland v Illogan Park, Saltash v St Ives, St Agnes v Launceston.
Women’s NC 2 South West (West):
Helston v Devonport Services.
Rugby - Sunday, March 2
Women’s NC 3 South West (West):
Exeter Saracens v Camborne, Kingsbridge v Totnes.