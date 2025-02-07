Football - Saturday, February 8

National League, South Division (3pm):

Aveley v Enfield Tn, Bath City v Hornchurch, Boreham Wood v Weston-super-Mare, Chesham Utd v Weymouth, Farnborough v Chelmsford City, Hampton & Richmond v Truro City, Hemel Hempstead Tn v Chippenham Tn, Salisbury City v Dorking Wanderers, Slough Tn v Maidstone Utd, Tonbridge Angels v Worthing, Torquay Utd v Eastbourne Borough, Welling Utd v St Albans City.

Southern League, Division One South (3pm):

Bashley v Willand Rov, Bideford v Malvern Tn, Bishops Cleeve v Westbury Utd, Bristol Manor Farm v Thatcham Tn, Didcot Tn v Tavistock, Evesham Utd v Melksham Tn, Helston Ath v Bemerton Heath’, Larkhall Ath v Cribbs, Mousehole v Cinderford Tn, Shaftesbury v Exmouth Tn, Yate Tn v Falmouth Tn.

Western League, Premier Division (3pm):

Barnstaple Tn v Shepton Mallet, Buckland Ath v Torpoint Ath, Ivybridge Tn v Paulton Rov, Nailsea & Tickenham v Ilfracombe Tn, Oldland Abbotonians v Wellington, Portishead Tn v Brixham, Saltash Utd v Bridgwater Utd, St Austell v Welton Rov, St Blazey v Clevedon Tn, Street v Brislington.

SWPL, Premier West (3pm):

Dobwalls v Callington Tn, Holsworthy v Penzance, Millbrook v Launceston, Newquay v Liskeard Ath, Sticker v Camelford, Truro City v St Day, Wadebridge Tn v Bodmin Tn, Wendron Utd v Bude Tn.

St Piran League, Premier East (2.30pm, unless stated):

Altarnun v Gunnislake, Callington Tn v Sticker, Foxhole Stars v Saltash Utd, Launceston v Torpoint Ath, North Petherwin v St Dominick, Polperro v St Mawgan, Saltash Borough v St Austell (3pm).

Premier West (2.30pm):

Falmouth Tn v Illogan RBL, Mullion v Hayle, Penryn Ath v Redruth Utd, Perranwell v Pendeen Rov, Praze-an-Beeble v Porthleven, St Agnes v St Just.

Division One East (2.30pm):

Lifton v St Newlyn East, Looe Tn v Roche, St Minver v St Breward, St Stephen v Liskeard Ath, Torpoint Ath v Kilkhampton.

Division One West (2.30pm):

Hayle v West Cornwall, Porthleven v St Day, St Ives Tn v Mawnan, Threemilestone v Penzance, Troon v Ludgvan, Wendron Utd v Camborne SoM.

Division Two East (2.30pm):

Bodmin Tn v Gerrans & St Mawes Utd, Bude Tn v St Dennis, Gorran v Saltash Utd, Mevagissey v Calstock.

Division Two West (2.30pm, unless stated):

Constantine v Holman SC, Falmouth Utd v Perranwell (3pm), Frogpool & Cusgarne v St Agnes, Lanner v Newlyn Non-Ath, Lizard Argyle v Stithians, St Buryan v Probus.

Division Three East (2.30pm):

Biscovey v St Mawgan, Boscastle v Week St Mary, Indian Queens v Lostwithiel, St Dominick v North Petherwin, St Merryn v Looe Tn, St Minver v Tregony.

Division Three West (2.30pm):

Carharrack v RNAS Culdrose, Pendeen Rov v Falmouth DC, Perranporth v Penryn Ath, St Day v Goonhavern Ath, St Erme & Godolphin v St Keverne, St Just v St Ives Mariners.

Division Four East (2.30pm):

Grampound v Padstow Utd, Kilkhampton v Gerrans & St Mawes Utd, North Hill v Newquay, St Blazey v Launceston, St Teath v Lostwithiel.

Division Four West (2.30pm):

Dropship v Lizard Argyle, Falmouth Ath v Newlyn Non-Ath, Goonhavern Ath v Speak Out Utd, Holman SC v Chacewater, Probus v Wendron Utd, Storm v Mawgan.

George Evely Cup (2.30pm)

Nanpean Rov v St Teath, Pensilva v Dropship.

Football - Sunday, February 9

SW Regional Womens League, Premier Division (2pm):

AEK Boco v MAP, Frampton Rangers v St Austell, Ilminster Tn v Sherborne Tn, Poole Tn v Torquay Utd, Pucklechurch Sports v Forest Green Rov.

Division One South (2pm):

Bideford v Weston-super-Mare, Helston Ath v Honiton Tn, Weymouth v Feniton, Yeovil Tn v Saltash Utd.

Cornwall Women's League, Premier Division (2.30pm):

RNAS Culdrose v Bodmin, Wadebridge Tn v Saltash Borough.

Division One (2pm, unless stated):

Callington Tn v Biscovey (2.30pm), Ludgvan v Wendron Utd, Penryn v Lanner.

Division Two (2.30pm):

Dropship v Redruth Utd, St Buryan v Charlestown.

Premier Division Cup (2pm):

Mousehole v FXSU, Redruth Utd v St Agnes.

Division One Cup (2pm):

Kilkhampton v Padstow Utd.

Rugby - Saturday, February 8

National League Two West:

Bournville v Hornets, Cinderford v Macclesfield, Clifton v Devonport Services, Exeter University v Loughborough, Hinckley v Camborne, Luctonians v Redruth, Old Redclffians v Taunton Titans.

Regional One South West:

Matson v Sidmouth, Marlborough v Launceston.

Regional Two South West:

Truro v Winscombe.

Counties One Tribute Western West:

Redruth v Pirates Amateurs, Wiveliscombe v St Ives.

Counties 2 Tribute Cornwall:

Helston v Bodmin.

Counties 3 Tribute Cornwall:

Camborne SoM v Saltash, Illogan Park v Launceston.

Women’s NC 3 South West (West):

Teignmouth v Paignton.

Rugby - Sunday, February 9

Premiership Rugby Cup, Group Stage:

Exeter v Cornish Pirates.

Women’s NC 1 South West (West):

Bath United v Hornets, Launceston v Penryn, Yeovil v Crediton.

Women’s NC 2 South West (West):

Bude v Bideford, Helston v Devonport Services, Okehampton v Topsham Tempest.

Women’s NC 3 South West (West):

Exeter Saracens v Truro, Kingsbridge v Camborne, Withycombe v Totnes.