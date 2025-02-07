Football - Saturday, February 8
National League, South Division (3pm):
Aveley v Enfield Tn, Bath City v Hornchurch, Boreham Wood v Weston-super-Mare, Chesham Utd v Weymouth, Farnborough v Chelmsford City, Hampton & Richmond v Truro City, Hemel Hempstead Tn v Chippenham Tn, Salisbury City v Dorking Wanderers, Slough Tn v Maidstone Utd, Tonbridge Angels v Worthing, Torquay Utd v Eastbourne Borough, Welling Utd v St Albans City.
Southern League, Division One South (3pm):
Bashley v Willand Rov, Bideford v Malvern Tn, Bishops Cleeve v Westbury Utd, Bristol Manor Farm v Thatcham Tn, Didcot Tn v Tavistock, Evesham Utd v Melksham Tn, Helston Ath v Bemerton Heath’, Larkhall Ath v Cribbs, Mousehole v Cinderford Tn, Shaftesbury v Exmouth Tn, Yate Tn v Falmouth Tn.
Western League, Premier Division (3pm):
Barnstaple Tn v Shepton Mallet, Buckland Ath v Torpoint Ath, Ivybridge Tn v Paulton Rov, Nailsea & Tickenham v Ilfracombe Tn, Oldland Abbotonians v Wellington, Portishead Tn v Brixham, Saltash Utd v Bridgwater Utd, St Austell v Welton Rov, St Blazey v Clevedon Tn, Street v Brislington.
SWPL, Premier West (3pm):
Dobwalls v Callington Tn, Holsworthy v Penzance, Millbrook v Launceston, Newquay v Liskeard Ath, Sticker v Camelford, Truro City v St Day, Wadebridge Tn v Bodmin Tn, Wendron Utd v Bude Tn.
St Piran League, Premier East (2.30pm, unless stated):
Altarnun v Gunnislake, Callington Tn v Sticker, Foxhole Stars v Saltash Utd, Launceston v Torpoint Ath, North Petherwin v St Dominick, Polperro v St Mawgan, Saltash Borough v St Austell (3pm).
Premier West (2.30pm):
Falmouth Tn v Illogan RBL, Mullion v Hayle, Penryn Ath v Redruth Utd, Perranwell v Pendeen Rov, Praze-an-Beeble v Porthleven, St Agnes v St Just.
Division One East (2.30pm):
Lifton v St Newlyn East, Looe Tn v Roche, St Minver v St Breward, St Stephen v Liskeard Ath, Torpoint Ath v Kilkhampton.
Division One West (2.30pm):
Hayle v West Cornwall, Porthleven v St Day, St Ives Tn v Mawnan, Threemilestone v Penzance, Troon v Ludgvan, Wendron Utd v Camborne SoM.
Division Two East (2.30pm):
Bodmin Tn v Gerrans & St Mawes Utd, Bude Tn v St Dennis, Gorran v Saltash Utd, Mevagissey v Calstock.
Division Two West (2.30pm, unless stated):
Constantine v Holman SC, Falmouth Utd v Perranwell (3pm), Frogpool & Cusgarne v St Agnes, Lanner v Newlyn Non-Ath, Lizard Argyle v Stithians, St Buryan v Probus.
Division Three East (2.30pm):
Biscovey v St Mawgan, Boscastle v Week St Mary, Indian Queens v Lostwithiel, St Dominick v North Petherwin, St Merryn v Looe Tn, St Minver v Tregony.
Division Three West (2.30pm):
Carharrack v RNAS Culdrose, Pendeen Rov v Falmouth DC, Perranporth v Penryn Ath, St Day v Goonhavern Ath, St Erme & Godolphin v St Keverne, St Just v St Ives Mariners.
Division Four East (2.30pm):
Grampound v Padstow Utd, Kilkhampton v Gerrans & St Mawes Utd, North Hill v Newquay, St Blazey v Launceston, St Teath v Lostwithiel.
Division Four West (2.30pm):
Dropship v Lizard Argyle, Falmouth Ath v Newlyn Non-Ath, Goonhavern Ath v Speak Out Utd, Holman SC v Chacewater, Probus v Wendron Utd, Storm v Mawgan.
George Evely Cup (2.30pm)
Nanpean Rov v St Teath, Pensilva v Dropship.
Football - Sunday, February 9
SW Regional Womens League, Premier Division (2pm):
AEK Boco v MAP, Frampton Rangers v St Austell, Ilminster Tn v Sherborne Tn, Poole Tn v Torquay Utd, Pucklechurch Sports v Forest Green Rov.
Division One South (2pm):
Bideford v Weston-super-Mare, Helston Ath v Honiton Tn, Weymouth v Feniton, Yeovil Tn v Saltash Utd.
Cornwall Women's League, Premier Division (2.30pm):
RNAS Culdrose v Bodmin, Wadebridge Tn v Saltash Borough.
Division One (2pm, unless stated):
Callington Tn v Biscovey (2.30pm), Ludgvan v Wendron Utd, Penryn v Lanner.
Division Two (2.30pm):
Dropship v Redruth Utd, St Buryan v Charlestown.
Premier Division Cup (2pm):
Mousehole v FXSU, Redruth Utd v St Agnes.
Division One Cup (2pm):
Kilkhampton v Padstow Utd.
Rugby - Saturday, February 8
National League Two West:
Bournville v Hornets, Cinderford v Macclesfield, Clifton v Devonport Services, Exeter University v Loughborough, Hinckley v Camborne, Luctonians v Redruth, Old Redclffians v Taunton Titans.
Regional One South West:
Matson v Sidmouth, Marlborough v Launceston.
Regional Two South West:
Truro v Winscombe.
Counties One Tribute Western West:
Redruth v Pirates Amateurs, Wiveliscombe v St Ives.
Counties 2 Tribute Cornwall:
Helston v Bodmin.
Counties 3 Tribute Cornwall:
Camborne SoM v Saltash, Illogan Park v Launceston.
Women’s NC 3 South West (West):
Teignmouth v Paignton.
Rugby - Sunday, February 9
Premiership Rugby Cup, Group Stage:
Exeter v Cornish Pirates.
Women’s NC 1 South West (West):
Bath United v Hornets, Launceston v Penryn, Yeovil v Crediton.
Women’s NC 2 South West (West):
Bude v Bideford, Helston v Devonport Services, Okehampton v Topsham Tempest.
Women’s NC 3 South West (West):
Exeter Saracens v Truro, Kingsbridge v Camborne, Withycombe v Totnes.