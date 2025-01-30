Football - Saturday, February 1
National League, South Division (3pm):
Chelmsford City v Chesham Utd, Chippenham Tn v Aveley, Dorking Wanderers v Slough Tn, Eastbourne Borough v Tonbridge Angels, Enfield Tn v Farnborough, Hornchurch v Salisbury, Maidstone Utd v Torquay Utd, St Albans City v Hampton & Richmond, Truro City v Bath City, Weston-super-Mare v Hemel Hempstead Tn, Weymouth v Welling Utd.
Southern League, Division One South (3pm):
Bemerton Heath’ v Mousehole, Cinderford Tn v Shaftesbury, Exmouth Tn v Didcot Tn, Falmouth Tn v Bishops Cleeve, Malvern Tn v Helston Ath, Melksham Tn v Bideford, Tavistock v Bashley, Thatcham Tn v Larkhall Ath, Westbury Utd v Bristol Manor Farm, Willand Rov v Evesham Utd.
Western League, Premier Division (3pm):
Bridgwater Utd v St Austell, Brislington v Clevedon Tn, Brixham v Oldland Abbotonians, Ivybridge Tn v Buckland Ath, Paulton Rov v Ilfracombe Tn, Shepton Mallet v Nailsea & Tickenham, Street v Portishead Tn, Torpoint Ath v Barnstaple Tn, Wellington v Saltash Utd, Welton Rov v St Blazey.
SWPL, Premier West (3pm, unless stated):
Bude Tn v Camelford, Dobwalls v St Day, Holsworthy v Truro City, Liskeard Ath v Wendron Utd, Newquay v Wadebridge Tn, Penzance v Millbrook.
Walter C Parson League Cup, Third Round (2.30pm):
Sticker v Honiton Tn.
St Piran League, Premier East (2.30pm):
Gunnislake v St Mawgan, Millbrook v Torpoint Ath, Polperro v North Petherwin, St Blazey v Altarnun, St Dominick v Saltash Utd.
Premier West (2.30pm):
Hayle v Illogan RBL, Mousehole v Praze-an-Beeble, Penryn Ath v Wendron Utd, Porthleven v Mullion, Redruth Utd v St Agnes, St Just v Perranwell.
Division One East (2.30pm):
Boscastle v Roche, Looe Tn v Torpoint Ath, Pensilva v St Stephen, St Breward v Newquay, St Minver v Liskeard Ath, St Newlyn East v Nanpean Rov, St Teath v Kilkhampton, Wadebridge Tn v Lifton.
Division One West (2.30pm):
Ludgvan v West Cornwall, Mawnan v Illogan RBL, RNAS Culdrose v Wendron Utd, St Day v Threemilestone, St Ives Tn v Troon.
Division Two East (2.30pm):
Bodmin Tn v Mevagissey, Gerrans & St Mawes Utd v Calstock, Lanreath v Bude Tn, St Dennis v Gorran.
Division Two West (2.30pm, unless stated):
Falmouth Utd v Dropship (3pm), Frogpool & Cusgarne v Constantine, Holman SC v St Agnes, Lizard Argyle v Mawnan, Newlyn Non-Ath v Perranwell, Probus v Lanner, St Buryan v Stithians.
Division Three East (2.30pm):
Delabole Utd v Looe Tn, North Petherwin v Lostwithiel, St Mawgan v Boscastle, St Merryn v Indian Queens, Tregony v St Minver, Week St Mary v St Dominick.
Division Three West (2.30pm):
Falmouth DC v St Ives Mariners, Mullion v Carharrack, Pendeen Rov v RNAS Culdrose, Perranporth v Goonhavern Ath, St Day v St Keverne.
Division Four East (2.30pm):
Kilkhampton v Pensilva, Lostwithiel v Gerrans & St Mawes Utd, Newquay v Lifton, St Blazey v North Hill, St Neot v Launceston.
Division Four West (2.30pm):
Chacewater v Perranporth, Dropship v Probus, Goonhavern Ath v Lizard Argyle, Holman SC v Mawgan, Storm v Speak Out Utd, Troon v Falmouth Ath, Wendron Utd v Newlyn Non-Ath.
Tracey Banfield Cup (2pm):
Saltash Borough v Callington Tn.
Percy Stephens Cup (2pm):
Grampound v Padstow Utd.
Football - Sunday, February 2
SW Regional Womens League, Premier Division (2pm, unless stated):
Ilminster Tn v Frampton Rangers, MAP v Poole Tn (2.15pm), Pucklechurch Sports v Torquay Utd, Sherborne Tn v Forest Green Rov, St Austell v AEK Boco.
Division One South (2pm):
Bideford v Sticker, Saltash Utd v Honiton Tn, Weston-super-Mare v Plympton, Weymouth v Helston Ath, Yeovil Tn v Feniton.
Cornwall Women's League, Premier Division (2.30pm):
Bodmin v Redruth Utd, Mousehole v FXSU, St Dennis v Wadebridge Tn.
Division One (2pm, unless stated):
Biscovey v Kilkhampton, Callington Tn v Wendron Utd (2.30pm), Lanner v Padstow Utd.
Division Two (2.30pm):
Big Shots Saints v Charlestown, Dropship v Troon, St Agnes v St Buryan.
Premier Division Cup:
RNAS Culdrose v St Agnes.
Division One Cup (2.30pm):
Penryn v Ludgvan.
Rugby - Saturday, February 1
National League Two West:
Camborne v Clifton, Cinderford v Hinckley, Exeter Uni v Luctonians.
Regional One South West:
Exmouth v St Austell, Ivybridge v Chew Valley, Lydney v Barnstaple, Marlborough v Brixham, Matson v Launceston, Sidmouth v Royal Wootton Bassett.
Regional Two South West:
North Petherton v Tiverton, Okehampton v Newton Abbot, Teignmouth v Crediton, Topsham v Wellington, Wadebridge Camels v Truro, Winscombe v Cullompton.
Counties One Tribute Western West:
Barnstaple v Plymstock Albion Oaks, Bude v Tavistock, Pirates Amateurs v Bideford, Redruth v Penryn, St Ives v Kingsbridge, Wiveliscombe v Paignton.
Counties 2 Tribute Cornwall:
Hayle v Bodmin, Helston v Falmouth, Liskeard-Looe v St Just, St Austell v Saltash, Wadebridge Camels v Newquay Hornets.
Rugby - Sunday, February 2
Women’s NC 1 South West (West):
Hornets v Yeovil.
Women’s NC 2 South West (West):
Bridgwater & Albion v Bideford.
Women’s NC 3 South West (West):
Kingsbridge v Withycombe, Paignton v Totnes.