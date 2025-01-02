Football - Saturday, January 4
National League, South Division (3pm):
Dorking Wanderers v Bath City, Eastbourne Borough v St Albans City, Enfield Tn v Chelmsford City, Farnborough v Chesham Utd, Tonbridge Angels v Weston-super-Mare, Truro City v Hornchurch.
Southern League, Division One South (3pm):
Bemerton Heath’ v Bishops Cleeve, Bideford v Bristol Manor Farm, Cribbs v Willand Rov, Evesham Utd v Shaftesbury, Exmouth Tn v Melksham Tn, Falmouth Tn v Didcot Tn, Helston Ath v Cinderford Tn, Larkhall Ath v Tavistock, Malvern Tn v Mousehole, Thatcham Tn v Westbury Utd, Yate Tn v Bashley.
Western League, Premier Division (3pm):
Brislington v Paulton Rov, Buckland Ath v Ivybridge Tn, Nailsea & Tickenham v Brixham, Oldland Abbotonians v St Austell, Portishead Tn v St Blazey, Saltash Utd v Clevedon Tn, Shepton Mallet v Bridgwater Utd, Street v Wellington.
SWPL, Premier West (3pm, unless stated):
Bodmin Tn v Bude Tn (2.30pm), Camelford v Newquay, Launceston v Truro City, Millbrook v Holsworthy, Wadebridge Tn v Penzance (2.15pm).
Walter C Parson League Cup (2.30pm):
Sticker v Honiton Tn.
St Piran League, Premier East (2.30pm):
Callington Tn v Polperro, Foxhole Stars v Saltash Borough, St Austell v Millbrook, St Blazey v North Petherwin, St Mawgan v Altarnun, Torpoint Ath v Sticker.
Premier West (2.30pm):
Mousehole v Perranwell, Mullion v Pendeen Rov, Praze-an-Beeble v Redruth Utd, St Just v Illogan RBL, Wendron Utd v Hayle.
Division One East (2.30pm):
Boscastle v Liskeard Ath, Lifton v Pensilva, Newquay v St Teath, Roche v St Breward, St Minver v St Stephen, St Newlyn East v Kilkhampton.
Division One West (2.30pm):
Camborne SoM v St Day, Illogan RBL v West Cornwall, Ludgvan v St Ives Tn, Penzance v Wendron Utd, Threemilestone v Mawnan, Troon v Hayle.
Division Two East (2.30pm, unless stated):
Gorran v Calstock, Saltash Utd v St Columb Major (3pm), St Dennis v Bodmin Tn.
Division Two West (2.30pm):
Dropship v Holman SC, Lizard Argyle v St Buryan, Mawnan v Constantine, Newlyn Non-Ath v Lanner, Probus v Perranwell, St Agnes v Frogpool & Cusgarne, Stithians v Falmouth Utd.
Division Three East (2.30pm):
Delabole Utd v St Mawgan, Looe Tn v St Merryn, Lostwithiel v Biscovey, North Petherwin v Tregony, St Dominick v St Minver.
Division Three West (2.30pm):
Falmouth DC v Carharrack, Goonhavern Ath v Perranporth, Pendeen Rov v Mullion, Penryn Ath v St Ives Mariners, St Erme & Godolphin v St Day, St Keverne v St Just.
Division Four East (2.30pm):
Grampound v Newquay, Launceston v St Blazey, St Teath v North Hill.
Division Four West (2.30pm):
Chacewater v Dropship, Falmouth Ath v Mawgan, Holman SC v Newlyn Non-Ath, Speak Out Utd v Lizard Argyle, Wendron Utd v Troon.
Football - Sunday, January 5
SW Regional Womens League, Premier Division (2pm, unless stated):
MAP v Frampton Rangers (2.15pm), Poole Tn v AEK Boco, Sherborne Tn v Pucklechurch Sports, St Austell v Torquay Utd.
Division One South (2pm):
Bideford v Sticker, Feniton v Weymouth, Saltash Utd v Helston Ath, Weston-super-Mare v Honiton Tn, Yeovil Tn v Plympton.
Cornwall Women’s Premier Division Cup (2.30pm):
RNAS Culdrose v Redruth Utd.
Cornwall Women's League, Division One (2pm):
Padstow Utd v Callington Tn.
Rugby - Saturday, January 4
Regional One South West:
Barnstaple v Exmouth, Brixham v Chew Valley, Launceston v Ivybridge, Royal Wootton Bassett v Marlborough, Sidmouth v Lyndey, St Austell v Matson.
Regional Two South West:
Crediton v Wadebridge Camels, Cullompton v Newton Abbot, North Petherton v Teignmouth, Tiverton v Winscombe, Wellington v Okehampton, Truro v Topsham.
Counties One Tribute Western West:
Bideford v Redruth, Kingsbridge v Pirates Amateurs, Paington v Penryn, Plymstock Albion Oaks v Bude, St Ives v Barnstaple, Tavistock v Wiveliscombe.
Counties 2 Tribute Cornwall:
Bodmin v Perranporth, Newquay Hornets v Hayle, Saltash v Falmouth, St Just v Helston, Veor v Liskeard-Looe, Wadebridge Camels v St Austell.
Counties 3 Tribute Cornwall:
Lankelly-Fowey v Bude, Penryn v Falmouth.
Rugby - Sunday, January 5
Women’s NC 1 South West (West):
Hornets v Crediton, Yeovil v Newton Abbot.
Women’s NC 2 South West (West):
Helston v Bideford, Okehampton v Devonport Services, Topsham Tempest v Bridgwater & Albion.
Women’s NC 3 South West (West):
Exeter Saracens v Camborne, Kingsbridge v Totnes, Truro v Paignton.