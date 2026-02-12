Saturday, February 14 - Football
National League (3pm): Braintree Tn v Solihull Moors, Eastleigh v Boreham Wood, Forest Green Rov v Carlisle Utd (5.30pm), Halifax Tn v Truro City, Hartlepool Utd v Sutton Utd, Scunthorpe Utd v Boston Utd, Southend Utd v Morecambe, Tamworth v Aldershot Tn, Wealdstone v York City, Woking v Altrincham, Yeovil Tn v Rochdale.
Southern League, Division One South (3pm): Bashley v Didcot Tn, Bideford v Tavistock, Exmouth Tn v Falmouth Tn, Frome Tn v Brixham, Larkhall Ath v Sporting Club Inkberrow, Malvern Tn v Westbury Utd, Melksham Tn v Winchester City, Mousehole v Willand Rov, Portishead Tn v Hartpury, Shaftesbury v Bristol Manor Farm, Swindon Supermarine v Bishops Cleeve.
Western League, Premier Division (3pm): Barnstaple Tn v Oldland Abbotonians, Brislington v Newquay, Shepton Mallet v Saltash Utd, Sidmouth Tn v Helston Ath, Torpoint Ath v Bridgwater Utd, Wellington v Bradford Tn.
South West Peninsula League, Premier West (3pm): Bude Tn v Sticker, Camelford v Launceston, Elburton Villa v Callington Tn, Falmouth Tn v Millbrook, Wadebridge Tn v Holsworthy.
Walter C Parson League Cup, Quarter-Final (3pm): Bovey Tracey v Liskeard Ath, Penzance v Teignmouth.
St Piran League, Premier Division East (2.30pm): Callington Tn v Foxhole Stars, Gunnislake v Bodmin Tn, Millbrook v St Austell, Saltash Utd v Polperro, St Mawgan v Looe Tn, Sticker v Altarnun.
Premier Division West (2.30pm): Hayle v Mullion, Ludgvan v Porthleven, Pendeen Rov v St Day, Penryn Ath v St Just, St Agnes v Perranwell.
Division One East (2.30pm): Dobwalls v St Newlyn East, Launceston v Torpoint Ath, Lifton v St Breward, Nanpean Rov v Newquay, St Dominick v Pensilva, St Stephen v Liskeard Ath.
Division One West (2.30pm): Hayle v Holman SC, Newlyn Non-Ath v Troon, Porthleven v Mawnan, West Cornwall v Falmouth Utd.
Division Two East (2.30pm): Gorran v Week St Mary, Mevagissey v Lanreath, St Dennis v Lostwithiel, Tregony v Biscovey.
Division Two West (2.30pm): Goonhavern Ath v Pendeen Rov, Lizard Argyle v Perranwell, Mawnan v Frogpool & Cusgarne, St Buryan v Falmouth DC, St Just v Lanner.
Division Three East (2.30pm): Kilkhampton v St Merryn, Looe Tn v Delabole Utd.
Division Three West (2.30pm): Chacewater v Mawgan, Constantine v Stithians, Mullion v St Keverne, Probus v Penryn Ath, Troon v Carharrack.
Division Four East (2.30pm): Bodmin Dragons v Gerrans & St Mawes Utd, St Minver v Landrake, St Neot v Lostwithiel.
Division Four West (2.30pm): Falmouth Ath v Madron, Newlyn Non-Ath v Ludgvan, Speak Out Utd v Tremough, St Day v Dropship, Wendron Utd v Lizard Argyle.
Cornwall Intermediate Cup, Quarter-Final (2pm): Boscastle v Illogan RBL, North Petherwin v Kilkhampton, St Teath v St Blazey, Torpoint Ath v Pendeen Rov.
Cornwall Junior Cup, Quarter-Final (2pm): Helston Ath OB v Perranporth.
Sunday, February 15 - Football
Cornwall’s Women Cup, Quarter-Final (2pm): Bodmin v Newquay, Saltash Utd v St Dennis, St Agnes v Biscovey, Sticker v Saltash Borough.
Cornwall’s Women’s League, Division One (2pm, unless stated): Ludgvan v Wendron Utd, Padstow Utd v Wadebridge Tn, Lanner v St Agnes (2.30pm).
Division One Cup (2pm): Redruth Utd v FXSU.
Division Two (2pm): Falmouth v Launceston, Troon v Porthleven.
Saturday, February 14 - Rugby
Championship: Ampthill v Chinnor, Caldy v Cornish Pirates, Doncaster v Bedford Blues, Hartpury v Ealing Trailfinders.
National League Two West: Barnstaple v Luctonians, Exeter Uni v Loughborough Students, Hinckley v Cinderford, Hornets v Redruth, Old Redcliffians v Camborne, Syston v Lymm, Taunton Titans v Chester.
Regional One South West: Brixham v Launceston, Chew Valley v Topsham, Lydney v Exmouth, Matson v Devonport Services, Royal Wootton Bassett v Sidmouth, St Austell v Marlborough.
Regional Two South West: Ivybridge v Penzance-Newlyn, North Petherton v Cullompton, Okehampton v Credition, Teignmouth v Tiverton, Wellington v Wadebridge Camels, Winscombe v Weston-super-Mare.
Counties One Western West: Newton Abbot v Kingsbridge, Penryn v Plymstock Oaks, Redruth v Barnstaple, Saltash v Paignton, St Ives v Wiveliscombe, Truro v Torquay.
Counties Two Cornwall: Bude v Helston, Launceston v St Austell, Newquay Hornets v Camborne, Perranporth v Bodmin, St Just v Liskeard-Looe, Wadebridge Camels v Falmouth.
Counties Three Cornwall: Camborne SoM v Hayle, Illogan Park v St Ives, Lankelly-Fowey v St Agnes, Roseland v Saltash.
Sunday, February 15 - Rugby
Women’s NC Two South West (West): Exeter Saracens v Newton Abbot, Paignton v Bude.
