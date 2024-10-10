St Mellion Golf Club Ladies’ Section by Sue Wenmoth
Weekend Stableford – Saturday, September 28
Results: 1 Hilda McKinley – 30pts; 2 Donna Weeks – 29pts.
Wednesday Stableford – October 2
WITH the sun out, conditions were ideal with the greens still running fast.
Results: 1 Sally Floyd – 38pts; 2 Helen Wormald – 38pts; 3 Phillippa Bown – 34pts; 4 Jenny Glover – 33pts; 5 Geraldine Howley – 32pts.
Wednesday Stableford – Wednesday, October 9
DESPITE October’s unpredictable weather, the competitors were treated to one of the good days with sunshine as well, with very few wet areas on the course.
As usual the greens were fast and true with the pin placements challenging as there was an Inter Counties Captains competition ahead of the ladies.
Stableford results: 1 Helen Wormald – 68 (91-23); 2 Sue Wenmoth – 70 (85-15); 3 Evelyn Postles – 75 (104-29); 4 Debbie Flanagan – 76 (93-17); 5 Cheryl Bridgeman – 76 (100-24).
Nine-hole Stableford results: 1 Vera Nancekivell – 15pts; 2 Sue Poole – 12pts.