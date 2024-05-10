FLETE PARK RACES TOTNES & BRIDGETOWN RACES CO LTD REPORT – SATURDAY, MAY 4
ISSUED BY THE DEVON & CORNWALL POINT-TO-POINT ASSOCIATION
By Granville Taylor
FLETE Park was seen at its best in the May sunshine with picnickers out in force enjoying a scenic view of the action from the hillside.
The afternoon featured first winners for two young jockeys, and a memorable success for the grand 14-year-old Wotzizname..
16-year-old Billy Broomfield, yet another pony racing graduate, had only ridden in a hurdle race and one point to point previously, but gave a cool exhibition in steering his mount Len Brennan home in the Veteran Horse Conditions event and he looks to have a bright future.
The 10-year-old ex-chaser, a gift horse to owners Clive and Carlie Broomfield and Simon and Amanda Howell, drew away from Clever des Assence round the home bend to score in cosy style. “I was born in Yeovil but now live in Wincanton and ride out for Paul Nicholls,” said the promising young rider.
21-year-old Whitcombe based Alice Procter, who combines her pointing riding career with training, was enjoying her first success in the training ranks.
20-year-old Rebekah Bell was having just her second ride as Ryans Fancy got the better of odds-on favourite Punches Cross in the two and a half miles conditions race.
Despite the best efforts of Will Biddick, Punches Cross could not get on terms with the winner in the home straight as the young rider pushed her mount clear. Max Comley saddled Ryans Fancy to put himself level with Alan Hill and Josh Newman at the head of the trainers championship for the moment.
The elated winning rider said: “I come from Lulworth, Dorset from a non horsey background. Carl Llewelyn has helped me a lot as my jockey coach.”
14-year-old Wotzizname has been a grand servant to the Cranmore-based Gould family and the Diane Ward-trained stayer ran on in the gamest fashion to repeat last year’s victory in the four miles Ladies’ race.
20-year-old Megan Bevan was partnering her fifth point to point winner to add to a couple of hunter chase successes.
“I work for Harry Fry and ride out for the Goulds in the afternoons. We tried to retire Wotzizname two years ago but he was having none of it”, she smiled.
Callum Pritchard had ‘All Night Parking’ handy throughout as the recent course winner overcame Welsh challenger Joyzain to win the Restricted.
“We never really got into a jumping rhythm on the quicker ground. He wasn’t doing a stroke but picked up well when James King came at us.”
Owner and trainer George Beilby reported: “I picked him out from a batch of six from George Doyle last summer and he might go hurdling now.”
Two promising young pointers won their respective ‘Maiden’ races as 6-4 favourite Rue St Denis landed the three miles version under Charlie Sprake. Owner and trainer Sam Loxton described his six-year-old as, “progressive but still so green. He needs to concentrate but is a good stayer and probably needs give in the ground.”
The two and a half miles ‘Maiden’ went to four-year-old Kingston Gent under Jake Bament on only his second racecourse appearance.
“He settled lovely and we sat handy. He will improve a lot,” said the rider wearing the familiar Dennis family colours.
Tim Dennis revealed that he had purchased the grey, by St Leger winner Kingston Hill, cheaply as a foal in Ireland, remarking: “He was broken as a three-year-old, is easy to train and still growing”, remarked the Bude trainer.