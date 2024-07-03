By Sue Wenmoth
St Mellion Golf Club Ladies Section latest news
Medal and Stableford Winners Trophy - Sunday, June 9
THE ladies that qualified for this competition have all won a medal or stableford in the last year, but it was Wendy Phillips who eased to victory by seven shots.
1 Wendy Phillips (93-27) – 66; 2 Karen Cook (91-18) – 73; 3 Sam Peach (83-7) – 76; 4 Debbie Flanagan (96-20) – 76; 5 Sally Floyd (104-27) – 77; 6 Helen Wormald (103-25) – 78.
Ping 4 Ball Better Ball - Saturday, June 15
WINNERS Hilda McKinley and Cathryn Braithwaite’s 44 points was enough to secure victory by two points from Karen Ford and Pam Hughes.
The winners may qualify for the national finals at Thurrock Park in Lincolnshire to be played later this year.
Wednesday Stableford and Nine-Hole Stableford - Wednesday, June 19
Stableford: 1 Hilda McKinley – 31pts; 2 Karen Ford – 29pts; 3 Roxy Smith – 26pts (c/b); 4 Mary Brinsley – 26pts.
Nine-hole Stableford: 1 Viv Kessack –14pts; 2 Carole Webb – 13pts; 3 Jacqui Tett – 13pts.
Weekend Stableford - Saturday, June 22
1 Karen Cook – 40pts; 2 – Sam Peach – 35pts; 3 Cheryl Bridgeman – 31pts; 4 Evelyn Postles – 30pts.
Proprietors Cup
THIS competition is played on the difficult Nicklaus course.
The winner - Debbie Flanagan - had a dream round playing well below her par. Her handicap has been cut by 2.1 shots to 18.1 as a result.
1 Debbie Flanagan – 43pts; 2 Rachel Hayden – 33pts; 3 Cathryn Braithwaite – 32pts; 4 Mary Brinsley – 32pts; 5 Hilda McKinley – 30pts.
THE Cornwall Ladies Veterans Society held their Spring Meeting at The Point Polzeath on Monday, July 1 (postponed from May), with St Mellion member Sue Wenmoth winning the King Cup with 42 points.