By Keith Field
ST MELLION GOLF CLUB SENIORS SECTION - ‘THE FOSSILS’
THE weather finally gave the Fossils and their guests, Lanhydrock, a brief taste of summer.
After a dismal early morning the sun shone, the temperature rose with a very gentle breeze and the Kernow course was in fantastic shape.
Such were the quality of the fairways and especially the greens, that the visitors eulogised them during and after the match. Even though this summer has not been good, players on both courses have been treated to brilliant tracks.
The Fossils anticipated a tough day following their defeat at Lanhydrock but although the visitors put up a stubborn resistance, St Mellion cruised to an impressive 5.5 to 1.5 win which also enabled them to claim the aggregate win by 8.5 to 1.5.
The first two matches went to the last but then advantage decidedly towards St Mellion who won four of the last five matches. Fourth team out, Mike Page and Stan Serwata trounced their opponents 7&5 and also played the shot of the day when Serwata eagled the 11th which just edged out Pete Mehigan’s third shot on the par five eighth to within a couple of feet.
‘Nearest the pin’ for Lanhydrock on hole 14 was Rich Rodgers and for St Mellion on the 16th, Tony Prout.
St Mellion results: Will Carslaw and Pete Mehigan won one up; Kev Smith and Marc Nash halved; Keith Field and Ian Edwards won 4&3; Stan Serwata and Mike Page won 7&5; Chris de Beaufort and Tony Prout lost 3&1; Rob Parsonage and Allan Evans won 4&3; John Raphael and Nigel CS won 5&4.
WITH a dire weather forecast for Thursday September 5, many were expecting another postponement but no, as the first players out stood on the tee, the grey clouds were high in the sky and not a spot of rain was falling.
Indeed, all of the competitors for the Long Tom Trophy got away, surprisingly, in the dry and it was not until around 12.30pm that the clouds started to deliver their contents. In effect the best part of half the field got around in the dry, but, sadly the later starters got a soaking.
The greens were hard and wickedly fast whilst the fairways enabled the balls to run but the totals were less than impressive.
The winner’s total of 35 was matched by three others but after countback, David Furse was declared the winner from Tony Hurley, James Simpson and Norman Wreford.
However, that is not the end of the tale as far as the golf is concerned. “Beware the injured golfer” is a phrase know to all who swing a club and the story demonstrates that phrase.
Keith Abbott presented himself at the registration desk only to declare that he would not enter the competition, in part because of injury, but would play a practice round as he had an important competition looming, his round would test his injury.
His scorecard included four birdies and no less than 37 points!
Over half of the field scored into the 30s which has again demonstrated how the latest WHS handicaps has increased the level of competition across the entrants.
Just four twos on the day, two on the third (Brian Pound and Colin Marshall) and two on the 16th (Mike Tamblin and John Raphael).
Results: 1 David Furse – 35; 2 Tony Hurley – 35; 3 James Simpson – 35; Norman Wreford – 35.
Gold winners: David Furse, Tony Hurley and Norman Wreford; Silver: Mike Tamblin, Peter Campion and Tony Prout; Bronze: James Simpson, Ted Ahier and John Clements.