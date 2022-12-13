* A free trout fishing taster day was held at Kennick in August as part of the National Fishing month, supported by Snowbee UK and Turrall, with fly-tying demonstrations and the chance to have a go, as well as casting tuition for beginners and more experienced anglers. The day was a great success, with plenty of juniors as well as adults attending – there were lots of laughs, and all enjoyed the opportunity to try fly fishing in a relaxed and informal atmosphere.