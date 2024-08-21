By Andrew Long
SOUTH WEST PENINSULA LEAGUE PREMIER WEST CALLINGTON TOWN 1 NEWQUAY 1
CALLINGTON showed both sides of their game after coming from behind to grab a share of the points on Friday evening at Ginsters Marsh. Over 200 were in the ground as the teams kicked off and it was an open game early on with both sides enjoying a good share of possession.
But eventually the visitors, who are many people’s pick for the championship, took the lead from a set piece through Cameron Turner.
The second half saw the home side threaten much more and it paid off on 80 minutes when Lee Robinson found the net to grab a share of the points.
It’s an FA Vase encounter on Saturday for the first team as they entertain Western League Premier Division outfit Shepton Mallet at Ginsters Marsh (3pm), but not before a trip across the border to face Holsworthy at Upcott Field tonight (7.30pm). ST PIRAN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION EAST NORTH PETHERWIN 1 CALLINGTON TOWN RESERVES 4
CALLINGTON completed a hectic week of three games in eight days with a deserved victory in North Cornwall to keep their unbeaten start to the league season.
Town took a 15th minute lead when Taran Goodright latched on to a through ball from the influential Huck Enticknap before checking onto his right foot and firing home from the edge of the box.
North Petherwin levelled matters early in the second half through Shane Shadrick, but within 10 minutes Callington were back in front when a long free kick from Charlie Underwood took a deflection across the box and Enticknap shot home.
Before the hosts could recover, 16 year old Lewis Elliott timed his run to perfection onto a ball from Connor Warne and scored to increase the lead before making it 4-1 late on with his second of the game.
Callington’s young side were expertly marshalled by the captain Underwood, but it was another 16-year-old in Harrison Cloke who stole the show with his midfield awareness freeing others to make runs and that won him the Man of the Match accolade.
The reserves are also in action this evening as they entertain their Launceston counterparts at the Ginsters Marsh (7.30pm).