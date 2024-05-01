By Keith Field
ST MELLION GOLF CLUB SENIORS - ‘THE FOSSILS’
THE Fossils travelled to Rock to play St Enodoc on Monday, April 22.
The players were blessed with blue skies with varying amounts of cloud and a soft cool breeze together with a course in splendid condition.
Captain of the day, Keith Field led the players away with partner, Simon Waddington and it soon became clear that St Enodoc led by captain of the day, John Robinson, was strong and that St Mellion would have its work cut out to repeat last year’s success.
St Mellion’s team were all Nicklaus course members so were not phased by the challenge of the Church course.
A late pull-out meant Tony Prout had to play against opponents who included one player who had an handicap index of 2.2, and has to be commended for his performance.
Four of the eight rubbers went the full 18 to get a result, and the remaining three were more clear-cut affairs bar one where Dave Morton and Brian Pound were overwhelmed by their opponents, especially Dick Bentley claiming 10 shots who played ‘out of his skin’ and recorded several birdies.
Despite the hosts’ strong performance, a late surge by St Mellion limited St Enodoc to just a single point advantage at 4.5-3.5.
Neal Jolly, playing in match one, struck the winning shot for St Enodoc in the ‘Nearest the Pin’ competition, and in doing so denied John Robinson of the glory, and then Chris de Beaufort took the plaudits for St Mellion with both winners being the respective captains.
However their shots were not the highlight of the day as Nigel Oleson found the cup for an ace.
Many of the team that played at St Enodoc, donned their blues on Tuesday and travelled up to the Taunton and Pickeridge club where they met up with long time member, David Dow and ex-St Mellion professional, Jason Avery.
A few spits of very light rain did not dampen the spirits on a green and pleasant course. Four teams of four took part with three scores to count, which prove both entertaining and produced very close scoring with the team of Pete Mehigan, Ron Edwards, Bruce Sobey and organiser Brian Pound declared the winners.
In addition, Chris de Beaufort was awarded the longest drive and Brian Pound was nearest the pin.
Thursday, which saw some light showers, brought a ‘fun’ day with the highest and lowest scores of the three-man teams counting.
The Kernow course had recently been pampered by the greenkeepers with a fresh cut and the greens dusted by sand followed by ironing to give them a ‘summer tan’.
With the best and worst scores to count from each three-man team, it soon became apparent that every single point score was very important in building a total.
The general scoring was subdued as the ‘blobs’ took their toll so that at the end only three of teams got into the 70s and that thanks to this week’s ghost, Simon Waddington.
Best of the bunch were Will Carslaw and Kevin Smith with the help of the Ghost, (and countback).
Results: 1 Will Carslaw, Kevin Smith and Ghost – 72; 2 Tom Brookes, Jim Bennet and Ghost – 72; 3 Sophocles, Chris de Beaufort and Paul Osborne – 70.
On the same day, the final of the Winter Greensomes was staged.
Keith Abbott and Norman Wreford met the challenge of Ian Edwards and Mike Tamblin in a fascinating match with the later pair receiving nine shots.
The lead did change a number of times but in the end Edwards and Tamblin ran out as winners 2 and 1.