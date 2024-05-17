ECB Cornwall Premier League preview – Saturday, May 18
WERRINGTON welcome Redruth tomorrow with both sides looking to back up their opening day wins.
The Tron visited Helston and came away with a 68-run success, but it was the Reds’ two-wicket victory at home to Wadebridge that made the league stand up and take notice.
Werrington name an unchanged side from last week, as do Redruth who will hope for the same again from their new English-born Australian Alex MacInnes who took 5-21 last week to rip through the Wadebridge batting line-up.
Sri Lankan overseas Dulash Udayanga was out first ball last weekend as they chased down 106, so the new player/coach will be itching to get going, particularly after Wednesday night’s Vinter Cup clash with holders Penzance was postponed due to the weather.
Udayanga’s Sri Lankan counterpart Thulina Dilshan will also hope to weigh in with a big score after his opening day dozen.
WERRINGTON: Ben Smeeth, Sam Hockin, Thulina Dilshan, Adam Hodgson, Mark Gribble, Ryan Pooley, Ben Jenkin, George Rickard, Nick Lawson (capt, wkt), Dan Barnard, Mark Taskis.
REDRUTH: Toby Whiteford, Peter Howells (wkt), Toby Stoddard, Dulash Udayanga, Ellis Whiteford, Oliver Bonds, Luke Johnson, Piran Kent (capt), Alex MacInnes, Joe Cockings, Craig Johnson.
Callington’s tie at Camborne will be remembered for a long time after Luke Brenton’s last ball run-out of Dan Stephens, and Cally are at home for the first time this summer as they welcome promoted Truro.
The city club started with a six-wicket defeat by title favourites Penzance, but Saturday’s test will give them a much better idea of what to expect.
Like Werrington, who Cally meet on Wednesday night at Moores Park in the Hawkey Cup quarter-final, Callington name an unchanged side.
Skipper Graham Wagg and South African batsman Liam Lindsay both struck half centuries at Roskear and will hope for more of the same, while bowlers Ben Ellis (2-42) and Harry Sawyers (2-34) both bowled well.
Truro’s new overseas player, former Pakistani all-rounder Amir Yamin, had a mixed debut last weekend.
He made just one with the bat but returned later on in the Penzance innings to claim 3-47 from his ten overs.
At the time of going to press, Truro’s team hadn’t been made public.
CALLINGTON: Aidan Libby, Luke Brenton, Liam Lindsay, Graham Wagg (capt), Matt Shepherd, Max Waller, Toby May, Joe White, Ben Ellis, Ben Alford, Harry Sawyers.
It’s derby day at Penzance as they welcome Penwith rivals St Just to St Clare.
Penzance enjoyed a superb weekend as not only did they beat Truro, they advanced into the second round of the National Club Championship on Sunday by defeating much-fancied Bridgwater by five wickets.
St Just were beaten by six wickets at St Austell having been dismissed for a competitive 209 all out, but will need to up their game further to compete with Ben Seabrook’s side who are gunning for their title back after losing it to Wadebridge last summer.
PENZANCE: Christian Purchase, Jack Paull (wkt), Ben Seabrook (capt), Dylan Blignaut, Grant Stone, Josh Croom, Dan Lello, Jonny Ludlam, Giles Lawrence, Tom Dinnis, Andrew Libby.
ST JUST: Neil Curnow, Gareth May (capt), Dom Angove, Ellis May, Phil Nicholas, Logan Curnow, Chamikara Edirisinghe, Gareth Edwards, Rhys Brownfield (wkt), Ben Stevens, Jack Ralph.
Wadebridge were beaten at Redruth on matchday one and welcome St Austell to Egloshayle Park.
They make just one change from last weekend.
Cornwall opening bowler Callum Wilson is missing and is replaced by the available-again Elliot Dunnett.
St Austell have four players – including skipper Gary Bone – back for the contest.
Bone, opener Curtis Dalby, opening bowler Liam Watson and all-rounder Steve Raven come in for Ben Sleeman, Oliver Sleeman, Hugh Parkinson and James Carter.
WADEBRIDGE: Kevin Renecke, Matt Robins, Matt Rowe, Tom McLachlan, James Turpin (capt), Matt Butler, Kelvin Snell, Fred Wilkinson (wkt), Elliot Dunnett, Matt Lawrence, Charlie Hawken.
ST AUSTELL: Curtis Dalby, Dan Jarman, Connor Cooke, Alex Bone (wkt), Michael Bone, Gary Bone (capt), David Munn, Steve Raven, Dan Standing, Adam Snowdon, Liam Watson.
Camborne host Helston in another West Cornwall clash.
The Borne will felt they should have got over the line in their chase of 253 against Cally with five needed from the final four balls with four wickets in-hand.
However, Somerset’s Lewis Goldsworthy was caught on the boundary for 146 and from there they could only tie.
Both sides maybe batting in the bottom half, so both will fancy their chances of picking up a positive result.
Helston have to do without key opener Karl Leathley, and he is replaced by Tom Mitchell who has had a good start to the season in the second team.
Camborne name the same side that tied with Callington.
CAMBORNE: Josh Fontana, Lewis Goldsworthy, Daniel Mitchell, Jordan Harvey, Liam Weeks (capt), Alfie MacDonald, Steve Kevern, Jamie Goldsworthy (capt), Dan Stephens, Jordan Gately, Dan Hocking.
HELSTON: Tom Mitchell, Billy Taylor (wkt), Lance Alberts, Dan Jenkin, Steve Jenkin, Sunny Osmont, Mark Jenkin (capt), Gavin Tregenza, Charlie Hearn, Ryan Tonkin, Brad Bury.