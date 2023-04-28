THERE is plenty of point-to-point horse racing on offer this Bank Holiday weekend, when Flete Park stage their meeting at Ermington tomorrow, and following on it's the Stevenstone’s turn to host their event at Vauterhill on Bank Holiday Monday, May 1, writes Donna Harris.
The action at Flete Park starts at 1pm with two pony races which always draw in a family crowd to support. 57 entries have been received for the six races on offer with a start time of 2pm.
In the opening Francis Clarke-sponsored maiden race, the Les Jefford-trained Templier D’Habert could improve on his recent second. Our Dylan catches the eye for the Josh Newman team with decent place form, along with Stopbeatingyourgums for outside raider Luke Price.
Following on is the Olympus Plant/Tool Hire-sponsored restricted race with many looking progressive including Jubertilee for team Summersby, and Donny’s Fortune for Newman.
Next up is the Totnes & Bridgetown Races Co Ltd-sponsored Ladies Open four-mile race which looks the hot feature of the day. From The Heart for trainer Laura Jones is highest rated and could see top lady jockey Natalie Parker clock up another win here. Also, local trainers Lee Glanville with Broadclyst, and Sue Darke with Minimalistic, all having won at this track, could battle out the finish.
In the Marchand Petit-sponsored conditions race, Ellipsism won at this track last time for owner/trainer and jockey Jack Veysey, who is also the course farrier, and they could come up against Stratton Okemont, another previous course winner for trainer/jockey Newman.
Next up is the RBC Brewin Dolphin-sponsored veterans conditions race in which Price could make the journey down to run Spencer Moon, who is the highest rated for James King. They could be taken on by Minimalistic, if connections choose this races above the earlier ladies' race for the Sue Darke team.
Finally up is the Hassall Law-sponsored maiden race, and those looking progressive are Walk In The Valley, Our Dylan and Fire Squadron.
This course offers fabulous parkland staging this event and is a lovely way to spend a picnic day out. Also on offer is hot and cold refreshments, bar, bookies and a number of countryside tradestands.
Entrance to the course is £15 including race card, children under 16 free and dogs on leads welcome. The course is located West of Ermington postcode PL21 9LX.
The fixture on Bank Holiday Monday is located at Vauterhill, with a start time of 2pm and six races on offer. 71 entries have been received.
These races include a mixed open race, sponsored by Hembury Castle Estate and Brewer Harding & Rowe, which looks very competitive with Sixteen Letters (Josh Newman) Humaniste (Danielle Kenealy) and treble winner Bingo D’Olivate (Gordon Chambers) among the entries.
Starting the day's event is the Lomas Helicopters-sponsored conditions race in which Southfield Harvest is now with trainer Will Biddick, having had success in National Hunt races for breeder Angela Yeoman. Frisco Bay and Los Alamos also catch the eye for outside raider/trainer Luke Price.
Following on is the Jenkins Potts Construction-sponsored restricted race, in which Great Colewood looks to set the standard for the Ed Walker and Chloe Emsley combination after their win at Larkhill. Also, Melyvn for the Dean Summersby yard if fresh from their win at Stafford Cross last weekend.
Totnes & Bridgetown Races Co Ltd and Wades of Bradworthy sponsor the conditions race which could see another win for Clever Des Assence for trainer Laura Jones and sister Natalie Parker to follow up on their win at Bishops Court and at this track last season.
Ellipsism could be one of their dangers for trainer/jockey Jack Veysey if not attending the Flete Park meeting on Saturday.
Those catching the eye in the Jockey Club-sponsored mares maiden race are Tangos Tangerine (Les Jefford) Summerleaze (Jill Dennis) on place form and debutant Sweetlikechocolate for the trainer Chris Barber and Will Biddick combination.
Finally up to finish a great weekend of racing is the Fearnley Lott Architects-sponsored maiden race and at a glance Politicianspromise after his third at Lockinge, Frontiers Lad – a runner-up at Cothelstone – and Carry On Buddy looked promising when runner-up on three occasions last season.
Entrance to the course is £15 per person including a racecard. Children under-6 free and dogs on leads welcome.
The course also offers a fabulous day out in the country with on-course hot and cold food and refreshments, bar, bookies and tradestands. This course is located Postcode EX37 9BT signposted off A377, A3124 and B3017.
Check out www.point-to-pointracing.co.uk and www.pointingdc.co.uk website on both meetings.