THE opening round of fixtures in this year’s Cornwall Cricket League Division Two T20 Cup take place tonight with champions Holsworthy amongst the sides in action.
The Trees, who beat Perranporth and Helston Seconds at Finals Day last last August to win the crown, welcome league rivals Tintagel to Stanhope Park in Group G (6.15pm).
As in recent seasons, clubs are predominantly in seven groups of three with just two fixtures to play before the quarter-finalists are decided which come through the winners and best runner-up.
Werrington Seconds welcome Callington Seconds in Group F with both teams bolstering their sides with firepower.
Werrington name all-rounder Ryan Pooley in the side following his move from Tintagel over the winter, while Callington have done likewise by utilising Matt Shepherd. Bridestowe’s Kian Burns, who is also dual-registered with Cally, will likely open with Shepherd in a formidable opening pair.
Other games see St Minver, who have started the season well, welcome Lanhydrock, while the only west v east contest sees Veryan entertain St Austell Seconds.
The fixtures in the west from Group A to C see Ludgvan entertain St Just Seconds (A), Constantine host Hayle Seconds (Group B) while Group C, which is the only group to have four teams, sees Perranporth host Redruth Seconds and Stithians welcome Perranarworthal.
The second round of fixtures are on Thursday, June 6 with the conclusion of the group set for a fortnight later.
Visit the Cornwall Cricket League play cricket site for all of the results and scorecards.