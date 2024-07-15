ECB Cornwall Premier League (Saturday)
Werrington v Helston
WERRINGTON picked up a huge 20 points in their season as Thulina Dilshan inspired them to an eight-wicket success over fellow strugglers Helston at Ladycross.
The West Cornwall side were going well at 128-3 with Steve Jenkin and Lance Alberts set, but Jenkin’s dismissal sparked a remarkable collapse as four wickets fell for just two runs.
And although Mark Jenkin made 14, they were dismissed for just 150 as Ben Smeeth took 3-21 from ten frugal overs.
Werrington’s batting has been poor at home all season, and when they slipped to 11-2, nerves were jangling, but after being dropped twice early on in the slips, Dilshan showed his class as he smashed 90 not out from just 86 balls as he and Adam Hodgson (37no) helped Nick Lawson’s side up to seventh.
Played on a used wicket which made batting difficult, the visitors chose to bat but after both Karl Leathley and Billy Taylor struck a couple of early boundaries, the in-form Billy Taylor guided Sam Hockin to Ben Smeeth in the gully.
Leathley and the out of form Dan Jenkin took the score to 38 before Leathley dragged a Dan Barnard delivery on to his own stumps.
Jenkin was joined by brother Steve, but it was Dan that was the more fluent of the two, getting away five boundaries in his 30.
But just as it looked like he’d kick on, he could only pick out Dilshan at point off Jordan Duke.
Jenkin was joined by South African Lance Alberts, and with a slightly long tail, decided to dig in and accumulate.
Alberts did get some boundaries away, particularly straight, as they reached 128-3 after 37 overs. And with plenty of spinners in their ranks, were looking for a score up towards 200 which would have proved problematic.
But the ever miserly Ben Smeeth struck in two balls to turn the tide.
Jenkin (31) was lbw sweeping before the in-form Sunny Osmont was trapped in front next ball.
Two runs later there were was further trouble as Alberts (35) could only guide an Adam Hodgson delivery to John Moon via an outside edge.
Smeeth struck in the next over as Will Jenkin somehow belted a low full toss to Hodgson at mid-wicket who took a good low catch (130-7).
Skipper Mark Jenkin and Ryan Tonkin added 17 before the latter tried to smack Mark Taskis down the ground, and the off-spinner took a good catch diving away to his left.
Charlie Hearn was soon run out by Dilshan, and a poor end to the innings was ended in the final over when Jenkin picked out Duke at mid-off off Sam Hockin (2-33).
Werrington failed to chase 118 at Camborne a week earlier, and soon struggled.
Sam Hockin was run out by Will Jenkin’s throw from the cover boundary coming back for a second after a mix-up with John Moon, and it was 11-2 when Moon played around a straight delivery from Tonkin and was given out lbw.
Dilshan survived a regulation drop from Leathley at slip off Alberts early on, and the same batsman had a tough chance at second slip parried as the Sri Lankan sought to get the scoreboard moving.
But after those close shaves he demonstrated the obvious talent which enticed Werrington to bring him over for the summer.
He struck boundaries all around the ground, racking up 14 fours and two sixes.
Hodgson played the perfect support act, facing 88 balls and striking five fours before the winning runs came in just the 33rd over.
Werrington head to mid-table Redruth on Saturday (1pm).