WEST HOCKEY LEAGUE WOMEN’S DIVISION ONE SOUTH (SATURDAY)
Caradon 2 Falmouth 5
A DEPLETED Caradon were comfortably beaten 5-2 by an impressive Falmouth outfit at Lux Park on Saturday.
With seven players unavailable, the hosts fielded an unfamiliar team and this showed as within the first 15 minutes they found themselves 3-0 down.
Falmouth continued to pressurise the Caradon defence and had it not been from some good goalkeeping by Helen Delbridge, the scoreline could have been much more painful.
The visitors extended the lead to 4-0 just before the half-time break when they converted a penalty corner and Caradon needed the break to re-group.
With a slight change in personal and positions, Caradon started the second half in a more confident mood.
Home player of the match Abby Ingram was winning her battles in the middle of the pitch and it was her pass that found Clare Poad in a one-on-one situation.
Poad side-stepped the keeper to finish calmly and give the East Cornwall side something to cheer about.
Falmouth continued to play through the lines and despite some good defending they were just too good, scoring twice more through open play.
The last bit of goalmouth action belonged to Caradon when an Ingram strike from just outside the circle got the slightest of deflection’s off Poad’s stick for the umpires to award the final goal of the day.
A club spokesperson said: “Caradon can be proud of their performance and the depth of players within the club to allow them to compete with a very good Falmouth team.
“The return fixture is likely to be very different but the discipline and team spirit are amongst the many positives to take from this game.”
Caradon welcome back their returning players on Saturday when they travel to Exeter.