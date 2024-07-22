By Sue Wenmoth
ST MELLION GOLF CLUB LADIES’ SECTION LATEST
Past Captains’ Trophy – Thursday, July 11
ALL past captains of St Mellion can enter this Stableford competition where some ladies play the Nicklaus course over 18 holes or nine holes on the Kernow course.
It is also a day where ladies who cannot enter the competition can meet up afterwards for a meal and reminisce with other past captains.
The winner of the 18-hole competition was Dee Peake with 33 points, three ahead of runner-up Karen Cook.
The nine-hole event saw Wendy Phillips (29pts) storm to victory by nine points from Chris Crichton.
Nicklaus Course (18 holes) results: Winner: Dee Peake – 33pts; Runner-up: Karen Cook – 30.
Kernow Course (9 holes) results: Winner: Karen Cook – 29pts; Runner-up: Chris Crichton – 20.
Coronation Foursomes – Tuesday, July 16
SUE Wenmoth and Sally Floyd travelled to Henbury Golf Course in Bristol to represent St Mellion in the area finals of the Coronation Foursomes organised by England Golf.
They competed against 71 other clubs from the wider South West. The course has some long holes all tree lined with one hole being over 500 yards. The day had plenty of sunshine with a few drops of rain that looked ominous but came to nothing luckily.
Sue and Sally achieved a score of 38 points, finishing ninth overall.
Macmillan Medal – Wednesday, July 17
A GLORIOUS day with plenty of sunshine which seemed to agree with a lot of players as there were some very good scores recorded.
There were a few ladies waiting for the results but the last lady to finish had the winning score.
Winner: Hilda McKinley (88-24) – 64; Runner-up: Mary Brinsley (96-28) – 68; Wendy Phillips (95-26) – 69; Debbie Flanagan (87-18) – 69; Karen Ford (97-27) – 70; Evelyn Postles (101-29) – 72; Pam Hughes (95-27) – 72.
Nine-hole Stableford
Winner: Jacqui Tett – 18pts; Runner-up: Hazel Beadle – 16.