BRAD Pauls has become Cornwall’s first British boxing champion since 1939 after knocking out former middleweight holder Nathan Heaney at the Resort World Arena in Birmingham on Saturday night.
The English champion was held to a split draw by his Stoke opponent in their first clash back in March which meant Heaney kept the belt, but ‘The Newquay Bomb’ ensured no scorecards would be needed.
Pauls later took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to say: “It’s history man, the first Cornishman since 1939, this little belt is going to Newquay, a little surfer town, it’s crazy. But I’ve worked my a**e off, 21 years, everything I’ve got in that fight, and here it is. I'm the new British middleweight champion.”
Pauls started somewhat slowly as the champion started well, but after knocking Heaney down for the first time on the night in the fourth round with a backhand right, Pauls took control.
Pauls shaded the middle and later rounds before he ramped up the pressure in the 11th as a series of big lefts and rights wobbled his opponent.
And despite Heaney having the superior support in terms of numbers, it was Pauls, his corner, his family and the 200 or so Cornish fans that made the trip up the M5 that were left celebrating the greatest night of Pauls’ career.
Pauls landed a flurry of unanswered punches on the champion who went down, and with Heaney unable to answer referee Michael Alexander’s ten count, Pauls slumped to his knees as wild celebrations were had inside in the ring and in the stands.
It means Pauls follows in the footsteps of legendary Len Harvey who was the last Cornishman to win a British title 85 years ago.
Talking to TNT Sports straight after the fight, Pauls, who now has a professional record of 19 wins, one draw and one defeat paid tribute to trainer Terry Steward, saying: "I owe it to Terry – he's been with me since day one.
"I fought on small halls for my first 15 fights and now I finally got my roses, I owe it all to Terry for sticking with me every day. What a man."
Looking ahead, Pauls is determined to enjoy the ride as he aims to hold onto the belt for the foreseeable future, and admitted a trilogy with Heaney could be on the cards.
He added: ““It’s a busy division and I’ll happily fight anyone.
“I’ve boxed for 21 years since I was 10-years-old and this is all I have ever wanted. Dreams come true, no matter where you start.
“This is something I have thought about every day, but now that it is here it feels surreal. I can’t wait to bring this belt back to Cornwall and show the people anything can happen – it doesn’t matter where you start, it's where you finish. Everything you have got, every time. Kernow bys vyken ! Cornwall forever!”
Pauls, who spends most of his time now in Essex, also added: ““Best night of my career, I have got my dream belt.
“The trifecta of Southern Area, English, and now the British middleweight champion. It sounds crazy saying it, but it was a great night and I just want to thank everyone who came to support – you made yourselves heard and it really motivated me.
“Massive respect to Nathan Heaney because it takes two to tango and he is one hell of a fighter and one hell of a tough man. Respect to him for taking the rematch. If he wants a trilogy, absolutely, it’s the right thing to do.”