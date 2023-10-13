SOMERSET Vitality Blast captain Lewis Gregory has pledged his future to the club by signing a contract extension which will see him remain at the Cooper Associates County Ground until at least the end of the 2025 campaign.
The all-rounder from Plymouth, who played his club cricket for Plympton, made his way through the Devon age groups and represented the senior Devon side before joining Somerset from the Academy in 2010.
Gregory made his First XI debut against Pakistan in September of that year and since then has established himself as an integral element of Somerset’s First XI, captaining the side to Vitality Blast glory earlier this year.
In total, he has scored in excess of 6,000 runs and taken more than 550 wickets for the county.
A former England Under-19 captain, Gregory was called into the England ODI squad in 2015. He was named in the England Test squad for 2019’s clash against Ireland and his consistently impressive performances were rewarded with a place on England’s IT20 tour of New Zealand that winter. He has played in three ODIs and nine IT20s for his Country.
After signing his extension, the 31-year-old said: “The South West is my home, I’ve spent my entire career here and I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.
“This is a special place with a special group of players, and what we achieved this summer was incredible. To win the Blast with this group was amazing. We’ve had a taste of success now and we definitely want more. I see no reason why we can’t add more trophies to the cabinet in the next few years.”
SCCC Director of Cricket Andy Hurry added: “Lewis is an outstanding cricketer, a proven performer across all formats and an exceptional tactician.
“His performances with the bat and the ball are consistently of the very highest order and his will to succeed and ability to positively influence games is an inspiration to those around him.
“It’s a great indication of what we are building here when a player of Lewis’ ability commits their future to the club. We very much look forward to him playing a prominent role in the club achieving all our aspirations over the next couple of seasons.”