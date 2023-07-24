CORNWALL Cricket Board is hosting two open days at the Cornish Cricket Centre in the coming weeks to encourage more people into the sport.
On Saturday, July 29, from 11am to 1pm, members of the LGBTQ+ Community are invited along to Cornwall Cricket Centre, which is based at the Truro College campus.
The board are running the event to not only provide cricket tasters in a safe space but to also gather feedback on why the LGBTQ+ Community is under-represented in cricket.
On Friday, August 4, from 10am to 12pm, members of the business community are invited along to the Cornwall Cricket Centre for some networking and taster sessions.
As the event takes place in the school holidays, the board are offering taster sessions for children whilst the parents/carers network. Spaces need to be booked for the Business event https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/646090452937
Both events are free.
The Board also has tickets available for their Fundraising Summer Ball at the Penventon Hotel in Redruth on August 25. Tickets are £55 each or £500 for a table of 10 and can be purchased by emailing [email protected]
Cornwall Cricket Board provides adults and children aged five years and upwards with the opportunity to take part in the sport across the county.
It is also the official governing body for all cricket in Cornwall and is responsible and accountable to the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), the National Governing Body, for the strategic management, development and conduct of the sport.