St Just – Wadebridge 260-9 (K Renecke 69, J Turpin 57, M Butler 49, K Snell 37; J Ralph 3-60, G May 2-41, M Waller 2-54), St Just 261-6 (N Curnow 78, N Whitelaw 75, G May 40no, R Brownfield 24, M Waller 21; C Wilson 2-53). St Just (19) beat Wadebridge (8) by four wickets.