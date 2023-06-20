Saturday, June 17
BOND TIMBER CORNWALL CRICKET LEAGUE
ECB CORNWALL PREMIER LEAGUE
Callington – Callington 160 (I Holland 49, L Lindsay 40; B Smeeth 3-17, D Barnard 2-18, A Hodgson 2-29, S Hockin 2-51), Werrington 163-4 (A Hodgson 54no, M Gribble 34no, B Smeeth 24; B Ellis 2-46). Werrington (20) beat Callington (5) by six wickets.
Hayle – Camborne 147-9 (L Weeks 33; T Sharp 2-20, M Oliver 2-35), Hayle 115 (M Oliver 28, S Mycock 24; D Stephens 3-17, M Jenkin 3-22, J MacDonald 2-17, J Goldsworthy 2-23). Camborne (17) beat Hayle (5) by 32 runs.
Penzance – Penzance 348-9 (C Purchase 111, G Smith 37, D Lello 35no, B Seabrook 33, J Paull 27, S Keene 27, J Ludlam 24; B Bury 2-57, D Jenkin 2-66, S Osmont 2-75), Helston 198 (N Wijewardene 63, S Jenkin 45no, R Leathley 40; A Libby 3-44, T Dinnis 2-33, S Keene 2-34). Penzance (20) beat Helston (8) by 150 runs.
St Austell – Redruth 234-7 (S Amonkar 74, J Hale 61, E Whiteford 23, C Logan 21; G Bone 4-34, S Raven 2-43), St Austell 201 (M Bone 64, C Cooke 36, C Dalby 23; E Whiteford 5-46, P Kent 3-56). Redruth (20) beat St Austell (8) by 33 runs.
St Just – Wadebridge 260-9 (K Renecke 69, J Turpin 57, M Butler 49, K Snell 37; J Ralph 3-60, G May 2-41, M Waller 2-54), St Just 261-6 (N Curnow 78, N Whitelaw 75, G May 40no, R Brownfield 24, M Waller 21; C Wilson 2-53). St Just (19) beat Wadebridge (8) by four wickets.
COUNTY DIVISION ONE
Falmouth – Truro 230-9 (E Wright 42no, H Phillips 35, E Bamber Jones 31, A Price 30, F Bose 20no; R Kellow 3-35, C Stephens 3-38, M Van Biljon 2-47), Falmouth 195 (M Van Biljon 71, A Angove 31, J Tomlinson 20; H Bamber Jones 3-37, N Ivamy 2-31, R Harrison 2-32). Truro (20) beat Falmouth (8) by 35 runs.
Lanhydrock – Lanhydrock 163 (R Butler 24, J Heaver 23, R Keast 21; M Stevens 4-32, B Edwards 3-29), Penzance 165-4 (K Burns 74no, N Kitchen 37no; B Attfield 2-48). Penzance (20) beat Lanhydrock (5) by six wickets.
Mullion – Beacon 227-6 (J Thomas 70no, B James 55, S James 48; M Davies 2-27, J Hearn 2-35), Mullion 129 (J Dark 35, M Turner 30; B James 4-19; Jack Thomas 2-13, D Wells 2-18). Beacon (20) beat Mullion (5) by 98 runs.
St Erme – St Erme 174 (S Tangye 47, extras 34, J Clapp 23; J Howarth 4-44, R Peter-Budge 3-22, J Crane 2-41), Newquay 177-7 (M Harding 81, G Stone 28; S Tangye 3-28, V Rao 3-41). Newquay (20) beat St Erme (6) by three wickets.
DIVISION TWO EAST
Luckett – Luckett 235 (extras 60, M Brown 35, M Southcott 32no, J Hoskin 29, A Harley 26; R Ripley 4-54, H Rogers 3-20), Menheniot-Looe 236-6 (M Maiden 50no, H Rogers 48, D Rundle 41, R Ripley 30, S Jordan 28; A Hoskin 2-44). Menheniot-Looe (20) beat Luckett (8) by four wickets.
South Petherwin –Tintagel 296-8 (R Pooley 79, D Jn Baptiste 46, M Jolliffe 37, M Pethick 36no, A Pooley 34; O Peterson 3-36, S Pengelly 2-37), South Petherwin 292 (S Pengelly 68, A Brenton 47, M Bolt 35, P Clements 28, J Masters 28, C Warne 21; J Blanchard 2-41, M Pethick 2-66). Tintagel (20) beat South Petherwin (9) by four runs.
St Blazey – St Blazey 156-8 (M Bennetts 36, R Dixon 31, P Carne 21; H Poad 4-35, S Ham 2-16), Callington 106 (Richard Brown 21; R Dixon 3-21, N Gowda 3-26; A Thomas 2-28). St Blazey (18) beat Callington (6) by 50 runs.
St Minver – St Austell 186 (O Sleeman 72, N Matthews 44; K Gill 5-28, D Jeffery 2-60), St Minver 187-4 (B Hawken 85, A Gill 49no, A Ash 26; O Sleeman 2-34). St Minver (20) beat St Austell (6) by six wickets.
Wadebridge – Wadebridge 298-7 (C McLachlan 126, R Centini 46, J Cox 42, O Bate 23no; B Hunter 2-43, M Williams 2-60, J Sharman 2-71), Bude 215 (W Rumble 80, W Adams 45, J Sharman 31; T Clarke 4-39, R McLachlan 3-25, C McLachlan 2-11). Wadebridge (20) beat Bude (8) by 83 runs.
Werrington – Werrington 210 (R May 87, J Seldon 24, M May 22, H Tomkinson 20; H Poggenpoel 5-48, J Greening 2-28), Holsworthy 214-3 (M Shepherd 80, J May 47, D Smith 35no, H Poggenpoel 28). Holsworthy (20) beat Werrington (6) by seven wickets.
DIVISION THREE EAST
Boconnoc – Boconnoc 239-9 (G Spencer 68, Jamie Coates 40, R Foot 26, Joe Coates 25no, J Niblett 24; J Blackmore 4-61, L Marsh 2-25), Saltash St Stephens 124 (S Renfree 53, L Marsh 39; Joe Coates 6-32). Boconnoc (20) beat Saltash St Stephens (7) by 115 runs.
Callington – St Austell 205 (J Pook 50, extras 47, A Bennetts 34, R Bate 32, T Clarke 26; L Howe 4-21, C Coates 4-42, R Hodge 2-26), Callington 210-4 (C Coates 84no, B Tancock 48, Z Newton-Jenkins 37; A Fosten 3-60). Callington (20) beat St Austell (7) by six wickets.
Newquay – Newquay 146 (R Morgans 62, extras 30, T Rhodes 27; T Jago 5-16, J Carter 3-20, S Bertrand 2-22), Pencarrow 149-6 (G Williams 45, extras 38; A Sabri 2-30). Pencarrow (20) beat Newquay (6) by four wickets.
Roche – Roche 212-7 (J Cole 49, C Burnett 42, T Rowe 39no; Richard Bray 3-42), Ladock 213-2 (A Ridd 64, P Morgan 58no, M Bray 36no, S Newland 22). Ladock (18) beat Roche (6) by eight wickets.
St Neot – Launceston 251 (extras 70, D Tilley 60, D Cox 28no, T Davey 23, J Theobald 22; D Masters 4-49, D Eldridge 3-41), St Neot 178 (C Arthur 79, D Eldridge 53; R Hodge 2-14, T Davey 2-14, J Law 2-24, M Bloomfield 2-49). Launceston (20) beat St Neot (9) by 73 runs.
Tideford – Tideford 190-7 (extras 55, C Anderson 43no, G Triscott 26, A Luiten 23; O Thomas-Donald 2-15, O Morcom 2-34), Grampound Road 192-2 (J Mingo 93no, M Ricketts 31). Grampound Road (18) beat Tideford (5) by eight wickets.
DIVISION FOUR EAST
Bugle – Buckland Monachorum 115 (extras 27, C Elkington 25; G Kennett 6-28), Bugle 118-9 (M Hutchings 39, N Couchman 20; C Elkington 3-4, K Osborne 3-18). Bugle (17) beat Buckland Monachorum (6) by one wicket.
Launceston – Launceston 239-6 (D Sillifant 89, J Dawe 65, K Worth 31, D Sloman 31; H Brown 3-41, G Jones 2-75), Lanhydrock 232-7 (M Trudgeon 54, S Smith 45, Jamie Taylor 41, extras 38, L Buckland 28; A Cartwright 4-54). Launceston (18) beat Lanhydrock (8) by seven runs.
Menheniot-Looe – Menheniot-Looe 194-8 (M Rundle 53, D Dickens 49, extras 30, B Fleming 28, L Harbour 21; N Hocking 3-38, S Hocking 2-23), St Minver 122 (J Keast 83; R Cowley 3-33, P O’Connell 3-38, A Caddy 2-23). Menheniot-Looe (19) beat St Minver (7) by 72 runs.
St Stephen – Grampound Road 174 (P Lund 48, T Manhire 34, M Rowe 30; J Harvey 3-47, W Lutey 2-22, K Prophet 2-27, A Le Masurier 2-33), St Stephen 177-2 (T Hooper 73no, W Lutey 64, O Martin 22). St Stephen (20) beat Grampound Road (6) by eight wickets.
Pencarrow – Wadebridge 103 (S Gunner 36; R Stephens 6-12, R Carne 2-33), St Blazey 105-6 (L Reynolds 22; D Nadarajan 2-14, S Gunner 2-19, L Stewart 2-35). St Blazey (19) beat Wadebridge (5) by four wickets.
Werrington – Liskeard 223-6 (B Millar 63, A Cobb 40, J Mason 32no, M Hyslop 30, A Ware 22; K Maynard 4-39, Z Zambuni 2-42), Werrington 224-2 (P Miller 115no, D Webber 43, Z Zambuni 28no). Werrington (18) beat Liskeard (6) by eight wickets.
DIVISION FIVE EAST
Bude – Bude 275-4 (L Houghton 92, J Miles 64, MJ Taylor 46, R Chalkley 42, extras 30; J Kent 2-42), St Neot 165 (S Hayes 39, extras 36, D Brice 24; P Gliddon 5-26, Mike Taylor 3-16). Bude (20) beat St Neot (6) by 110 runs.
Foxhole – Foxhole 96 (S Hicks 46; D Thirupuvanarajah 4-43, L Roberts 3-31, J Crow 2-14), Gunnislake 100-4 (K Beare 33no, S Lees 24; S Hicks 2-37). Gunnislake (20) beat Foxhole (4) by six wickets.
Holsworthy – Duloe 250-8 (M Julian 62, W Turpin 45no, J Oates 40; I Disney 5-64), Holsworthy 159 (R Tidball 48, B Hutchings 23, J O’Donoghue 22; S Massey 4-22, T Turpin 22). Duloe (20) beat Holsworthy (7) by 91 runs.
Newquay – Newquay 209-9 (S Millatt 55no, J Phillips 36no, H Willmott 22; G Clements 4-23, K De Villiers 2-49, J Cawsey 2-52), South Petherwin 103 (J Cawsey 37, G Clements 23; N Ismail 4-20, N Tahir 4-41). Newquay (20) beat South Petherwin (6) by 106 runs.
St Austell – St Austell 241-8 (M Nile 100no, J Baker 41, extras 36, S Bennetts 22; A Paynter 2-45, S Smeeth 2-53), Werrington 172 (A Paynter 64, J Gent 26, E Walters 25; T Mallet 3-9, J Baker 3-51, M Mills 2-43). St Austell (20) beat Werrington (8) by 69 runs.
Tintagel – Roche 259-5 (R Trethewey 104no, H Meacock 46, J Allen 44, extras 44; K Hartland 2-72), Tintagel 191 (A Washer 42, R Pethick 37, S Harrison 26, K Hartland 23; R Trethewey 5-38, H Meacock 2-43). Roche (20) beat Tintagel (6) by 68 runs.
DIVISION SIX EAST
Lanhydrock – Lanhydrock 167 (T Miles 56, extras 41; T Jasper 3-31, S Brown 2-18, D Pearce 2-30), Luckett 133-7 (R Seeley 62no, S Gold 28; N James 3-16, F Wilkinson 2-18). Lanhydrock (19) beat Luckett (8) by 34 runs.
Duloe – Launceston 170-9 (extras 39, A Townsend 34no, W Mansfield 30no, R Burdon 23; J Elliott 3-25), Menheniot Looe 171-5 (N Aird 40, P Shepley 29no, D Bell 24; M Jones 4-49). Menheniot-Looe (19) beat Launceston (6) by five wickets.
Saltash St Stephens – Boconnoc 259-6 (J Sleep 76, P Crocker 56, C Hampton-Stone 43, extras 31, D Piper 26; N Hewlett 3-48, D Shaw 2-54), Saltash St Stephens 260-2 (J Blake 113no, D Nobes 102no, A Rennie 21). Saltash St Stephens (18) beat Boconnoc (6) by eight wickets.