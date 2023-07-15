THE weather forecast might be shocking, but if the Cornwall Cricket League programme does go ahead later, then in-form Werrington welcome new leaders St Austell to Ladycross.
The Saints are now top following Penzance accepting a five-point penalty for fielding an ineligible player at Wadebridge recently, and come into the game full of confidence after beating Penzance in the league followed by Wednesday night’s WT Edwards Cup final success over the same opponents.
Werrington have four wins and five defeats to their name as the second half of the season begins, but having lost their opening four games, they won the next four before last Saturday’s agonising one-run defeat at title hopefuls Wadebridge.
The Tron make just one change from last weekend as bowler Jordan Duke is unavailable, with batsman Tom Lyle coming up from the seconds.
St Austell hammered Werrington by eight wickets on the opening day, and after winning the recent Hawkey Cup final as well, the North Cornwall side will be desperate for a result.
WERRINGTON v St Austell: John Moon, Sam Hockin, Adam Hodgson, Ben Smeeth, Mark Gribble, Tom Lyle, Ben Jenkin, Sam Willis, Nick Lawson (capt, wkt), Mark Taskis, Dan Barnard.
CALLINGTON welcome Helston in another crucial clash for their prospects of survival.
While Helston are comfortably in mid-table at present, Cally are eight points adrift of second bottom Hayle who have two in a row.
But Callington will go into the game buoyed by last Saturday’s eight-wicket success over Camborne where they bowled the West Cornwall side out for just 75.
Helston eased to a seven-wicket success on the opening day when they met in West Cornwall. CALLINGTON v Helston: Aidan Libby, Ryan Brown, Liam Lindsay, Ian Holland, Ollie Allsop, Luke Brenton (capt), Nick Parker, Ben Ellis, Fred Wilkinson (wkt), George Wilkinson, Ben Alford.
DIVISION TWO EAST CALLINGTON Seconds make the short trip over to Menheniot-Looe looking to keep the pressure up on leaders St Blazey.
Cally saw off South Petherwin last weekend and face another side towards the bottom, although Menheniot have won three times in recent weeks to move within a point of third bottom Petherwin and, crucially, with a game in-hand.
Cally welcome back opener Tom Neville, seamers Spencer Ham and Spencer Whatley and wicket-keeper Mohamad Durrani-Zubair although George Wilkinson is in the firsts and former Saltash duo Chris Simpson and Blaze Eigenmann are missing.
Charlie Coates drops back down to the thirds. CALLINGTON SECONDS at Menheniot-Looe: Toby May (capt), Tom Neville, James Brenton, Peter Tancock, Richard Brown, Ben Allsop, Mohammad Durrani-Zubair (wkt), Jim Shorten, Spencer Ham, Spencer Whatley, Harvey Poad.
HOLSWORTHY are another side in the promotion mix and face an awkward trip to in-form St Austell Seconds.However the Trees travel down on a seven-match winning streak and will back their trio of spinners to get the job done.Seamer Rob Mitchell is only able to play at home, but batsman Brendan Harris is able to return to the middle order. HOLSWORTHY at St Austell Seconds: Jack May, Matt Shepherd, Herschelle Poggenpoel, Ryan Walter (capt), Jack Greening, Brendan Harris, Aiden Gerry, Chris Pomeroy (wkt), Will Priest, Nick Ward, Graham Wild.
AT the other end of the table, South Petherwin need to get their stuttering campaign up and running as they welcome Werrington Seconds in a big local derby.
While Werrington are likely to be mid-table, Petherwin are now right in the relegation battle with Menheniot-Looe.
And if both teams relegated from County Division One are from the east, which is possible, then it’s likely that three teams will go down.
Werrington beat Luckett last weekend to move towards mid-table, but skipper Rob Dymond could do with a couple of victories to ensure they don’t get too near the bottom three.
He has to do without batsman Tom Lyle who is in the firsts, but names a similar side to last Saturday. South Petherwin name the same line-up that lost at Callington last weekend.
SOUTH PETHERWIN v Werrington Seconds: Mike Bolt, Adrian Warne, Andrew Brenton, Paul Clements, Sam Pengelly, Tom Rickard, Jacob Masters (capt, wkt), Phil Pridham, Adrian Clements, Martyn Stenlake, Ollie Peterson. WERRINGTON SECONDS at South Petherwin: Rob May, Marley May, Hugh Tomkinson, Dan Howgill, George Rickard, James Adams, Mark Hodgson, Toby Ward, Rob Dymond (capt, wkt), Keith Maynard, Jason Seldon.
ST MINVER’S task this weekend is a home game with leaders St Blazey, and they are close to full strength with the exception of all-rounder Ryan Pooley.
However, from last Saturday’s defeat at Holsworthy, they welcome back skipper Jonny Centini, batsman Ben Hawken and all-rounder Rob Hawken in place of Pooley and batsmen Archie Edwards and Karl Daly.
ST MINVER v St Blazey: Ben Hawken, Antony Ash, Ben Lamb, Ryan Pooley, Alek Gill (capt), Keron Persaud, Rob Hawken, Tom Preston-Evans (wkt), Steve Hawke, Kieran Gill, Dean Jeffery.
TINTAGEL and Bude are firmly in mid-table but both teams will be desperate to come out on top at Butts Field.
Both teams get on fairly well, but Bude lost at home to Tintagel earlier in the season.
Tintagel are close to full strength with just batsman Tom Parsons (injured) and seamer Gyles Reynolds missing, while the Seasiders travel with just all-rounder James Sharman away.
Andrew De Rosa and James Turner are available with Sharman and Troy Buckingham dropping out.
TINTAGEL v Bude: Jordan Burnard, Matt Jolliffe, Ryan Pooley (capt), Adrian Pooley, Andrew O’Kelly, Aaron Washer, Jordan Blanchard, Sam Abbott (wkt), Dan Jn Baptiste, Matt Pethick, Ben Jarram. BUDE at Tintagel: Wayne Adams, Tom Lush (wkt), Warren Rumble (capt), Matt Whitefield, Andrew De Rosa, Matt Williams, Harry Dymond, Matt Mansbridge, James Turner, Mark Whitefield, Brett Hunter.
THE other game in the division sees Luckett head to Wadebridge Seconds, looking to pull off a big surprise.
Wadebridge are in the promotion mix, particularly after a superb five-wicket victory at St Blazey last Saturday, but will be wary of a Luckett side that have been much improved in recent weeks.
DIVISION THREE EAST
LAUNCESTON missed a golden opportunity to beat leaders Ladock last weekend, eventually going down by just three runs, meaning the trip to third bottom Pencarrow becomes even more important.
Lanson are 21 points clear of second bottom Tideford and 13 ahead of Pencarrow, meaning a commanding home victory could see the North Cornwall side end the day in the bottom three.
Callington Thirds are having an excellent campaign despite a high turnover of players, and name one of their strongest sides in recent weeks for their trip to mid-table Boconnoc. Charlie Coates and Owen Barnes are amongst those to return to the line-up.
DIVISION FOUR EAST
WERRINGTON Thirds went to the top of the table for the first time all season on Saturday after they thrashed their Wadebridge counterparts and Liskeard lost to mid-table St Stephen, and they make the awkward trip down to Bugle.
The Clay Country club are in mid-table but have been in better form in recent weeks, as highlighted by their ten-wicket victory at St Minver Seconds last weekend after bowling the hosts out for just 77.
However Werrington name another extremely strong side for the fifth-tier and should emerge victorious.
Launceston have picked up just nine points in the last two games in heavy defeats to Liskeard and Menheniot-Looe Seconds, but name a much better side for the visit of Wadebridge to Lawhitton. Several players are back including skipper Matt Davey.
St Minver will look to bounce back from their humbling at Bugle when they visit much-improved St Blazey Seconds.
DIVISION FIVE EAST
HOLSWORTHY Seconds will hope to pull off a big upset when they welcome promotion-chasing Newquay Thirds to Stanhope Park.
While Holsworthy are in the bottom half, Newquay are within touching distance of leaders Duloe and, with a game in-hand.
Bude Seconds have designs of going back up but will need to go on a big winning run, starting with a visit from bottom side Tintagel Seconds.
It’s derby day at Werrington as their fourth team meet fellow mid-table side South Petherwin Seconds, while Gunnislake, who are doing well in their first season back in the division, head down to Foxhole to tackle Roche Thirds.
Elsewhere in the division, Duloe host St Neot Seconds and Foxhole make the short trip over to St Austell Fourths.
DIVISION SIX EAST
LAUNCESTON Thirds will hope for back-to-back victories when they head to Tideford Seconds.Tideford are struggling down in sixth while Launceston, although fifth, have aspirations of putting together a good run to nab a promotion spot.
Luckett are in fourth and welcome Menheniot-Looe for the second time in three weeks.There is also a derby at Bodmin College as in-form Boconnoc Seconds visit Lanhydrock Thirds.