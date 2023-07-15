HOLSWORTHY are another side in the promotion mix and face an awkward trip to in-form St Austell Seconds.However the Trees travel down on a seven-match winning streak and will back their trio of spinners to get the job done.Seamer Rob Mitchell is only able to play at home, but batsman Brendan Harris is able to return to the middle order. HOLSWORTHY at St Austell Seconds: Jack May, Matt Shepherd, Herschelle Poggenpoel, Ryan Walter (capt), Jack Greening, Brendan Harris, Aiden Gerry, Chris Pomeroy (wkt), Will Priest, Nick Ward, Graham Wild.