ECB CORNWALL PREMIER LEAGUE
St Austell v Callington
CONWAY Gilbert and Gary Bone orchestrated the biggest Premier League collapse of all time as St Austell secured a vital victory over Callington to move off the foot of the table.
The Saints went into the day seven points from safety behind neighbours Grampound Road who were thrashed at Wadebridge, and when Cally were cruising along at 89-0 in the 14th over in pursuit of 238, another tough day beckoned.
Step forward Gilbert. Playing just his second game of the summer, the paceman took a remarkable hat-trick as Liam Lindsay (47), pro Chris Dent and Devon wicketkeeper Matt Thompson departed in successive balls.
Aidan Libby (34) went in the next to Bone, and the off-spinner took the remarkable figures of 5-1 from just four overs as the visitors somehow lost all of their final 10 wickets for just 11 runs.
Gilbert took his fourth in the following over when he caught and bowled Matt Whalley (4), and was on course for two hat-tricks in one game as Ollie Allsop edged behind to wicketkeeper Alex Bone for a golden duck.
It was then the turn of Bone to get in on the act again as Joe White edged to slip where brother Mike was waiting, and Gilbert (6-32) struck again in the next for his sixth as he castled Mohammed Danyaal.
Bone soon dismissed Rowe and last man Ben Alford as the Saints celebrated wildly to end Cally’s title hopes.
Earlier, St Austell made a competitive 237-8 from their 50 overs with openers Rowen Taplin (37) and Adam Snowdon laying the platform before Connor Cooke (38), Alex Bone (37) and Nadeera Balasuriya (48) kicked on.
Cally’s bowling was led by spinners Whalley (2-29) and Dent (3-46) on a day nobody will forget.
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