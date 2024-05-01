By Sue Wenmoth
ST MELLION GOLF CLUB LADIES SECTION
THE Cornwall Ladies Golf Championship was held at Newquay Golf Club from April 4-7.
It was played in rain and strong winds on the first day and for the final 3 days the players had to contend with the winds and occasional rain. One of the locals said it was a ‘five club wind’.
The links course was in great condition after all the rain recently.
St Mellion’s Sam Peach (lady captain) and Louisa McCartney both qualified and did very well with Sam reaching the quarter-finals of the championship and Louisa winning the Advanced Plate (a further knockout competition for those players that had lost in the first round).
Louisa played Caroline Hume-Kendall from St Enodoc in the final. Starting at 8am on the last day, the play from both competitors was exceptional in the difficult wind and cold temperature, Louisa winning on the 17th hole.
Both Sam and Louisa were supported by their caddies (Sam caddied for Louisa in the final) and supporters.
This championship is a really tough battle of mind and stamina as Louisa played six rounds in four days and Sam played four rounds in two days.
Perranporth’s Olivia Trewhela was crowned county champion.
Wednesday Stableford – April 24
THE competition was played in sunshine with a chilly wind, and although the sky darkened and looked ominous, the waterproofs and umbrella were not needed.
The course is looking amazing now that the rough and semi rough has been cut, but it is still best to keep the ball on the fairway as the grass maybe shorter but still very thick and lush.
Karen Cook was the winner with 34 points, one clear of runner-up Anna Gruitt and Evelyn Postles.
Six players – Cheryl Bridgeman, Pam Hughes, Jenny Glover, Mary Brinsley, Sally Floyd and Cathryn Braithwaite finished on 32.
A nine-hole stableford was also held which was won on countback by Ruth Blake from Thelma McEvoy. Both ladies finished on 15 points.
Carole Webb (13) and Chris Crichton (12) weren’t far behind.
Coronations Foursomes Club Qualifier – Saturday, April 27
ANOTHER day that looked likely to rain but all competitors stayed dry, although there was a chilly wind at times.
The course is looking superb and the greens are quite fast. This is a foursomes stableford.
The winners, Sue Wenmoth and Sally Floyd are through to the regional finals at Henbury, Bristol in July.
Results: Winners: Sue Wenmoth and Sally Floyd – 38pts; Runners-up: Karen Cook and Katy Milne – 32; 3 Helen Wormald and Cathryn Braithwaite – 31 (c/b); 4 Wendy Phillips and Pam Hughes.