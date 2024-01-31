CORNWALL'S A team meet Norfolk in the first preliminary round of the Inter County Championship at Solihull Indoor Bowling Club on Sunday, writes Nicholas Truscott.
At the time of writing, the team for the match was not confirmed, with team manager Luke Jolly awaiting confirmation of the availability of a number of players.
Meanwhile, on Saturday, the CCSMBA are hosting an Open Day at Carnmoggas between 10am and 3pm. A fee of £4 per player to cover venue hire costs is payable.
Over the weekend of February 10-11, a number of Cornwall-based players will take part in the Short Mat Players Tour English Masters at the Falcon Indoor Bowling Club in Chelmsford.