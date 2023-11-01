ON Sunday, Cornwall Premier and A Short Mat Bowls teams play their first home matches of the Inter County Championship season with Dorset the visitors to Carnmoggas, writes Nicholas Truscottt.
The two teams selected are as follows:
Premier: Nigel Nicholls (Newlyn Trinity), Luke Jolly (Holmans), David Studden (Holmans), Elise Daniell (Holmans), Martin Boraston (Duloe), Jon Reed (Duloe), Mike Dyer (Newlyn Trinity), Mark Slack (Duloe), Simon Lees (Newlyn Trinity), Steve Smith (St Newlyn East), Mark Payne (Penzance), Austen Runnalls (Luxulyan), Neil Gribble (Landrake), Richard Kerr (Landrake), Ray Jeffery (Newlyn Trinity), Morgan Lees (Newlyn Trinity), Peter Hore (Holmans), Nicholas Truscott (Holmans), John Worton (St Newlyn East) & Sandra Worton (St Newlyn East)
A Team: Dennis Shorthouse (Landrake), Mark Williams (Lanteglos), Rita Hancock (Blisland), Graham Reeves (Landrake), John Dodd (St Newlyn East), Carol Dodd (St Newlyn East), Ken Horrell (Withiel), Eileen Williams (Lanteglos), Meg Horrell (Withiel), Alan Trubshaw (Duloe), Graham Luke (Withiel), Phil Searle (Landrake), Brenda Sleep (Dobwalls), Tony Jago (Withiel), Steve Williamson (Luxulyan), Heidi Kerr (Landrake), David Topliffe (Boscastle), Caroline Trubshaw (Duloe), Mark Albon (Luxulyan) & Dianne Shorthouse (Landrake).