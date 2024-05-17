CORNWALL RLFC head coach Mike Abbott has named his 21-man squad for Sunday’s Betfred League 1 round nine clash at home to Oldham (1pm).
The Choughs, on the back of a brilliant first win of the season last time out against Midlands Hurricanes, have to contend with mixed news on the injury and availability front, ahead of the table-topping Roughyeds visiting the Duchy.
Powerhouse duo Tom Ashton and Josh Hartshorne are unavailable whilst Morgan Punchard starts the first of a two-game suspension, after he was sent off against Rochdale Hornets in round eight.
Harry Boots returns to the squad after missing the win over the Hurricanes, as does Courage Mkuhlani, who was unable to play against his parent club in Cornwall’s last victory.
A late call will be made on Maltese international Kaine Dimech who is recovering from an ankle problem.
“Oldham will be tough for us but we will have a dig,” Abbott told cornwallrlfc.co.uk. “We built over a few weeks for the Midlands win and although it was nice to get on the board up in Birmingham last week, we must continue that progression.
“We know what Oldham are all about but we ran well at their place last month and after the match, they knew they had been in a game with us.
“And after three games away from home, it will be nice to be back in front of our own fans again. We didn’t show up in our last home game against Midlands so we owe our supporters a performance and if we deliver that, then who knows where that might take us.”
CORNWALL SQUAD: Aaronson, C Abbott, Bannister, Black, Boardman, Boots, Brown, Collins, Conroy, Cullen, Dimech, Lloyd, Mitchell, Mkuhlani, Nichol, Rhodes, Rusling, Simpson, Small, Weetman.