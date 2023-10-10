CORNWALL'S Premier Team will travel to Wincanton on Sunday to face Somerset in the ESMBA Inter County Championship.
Two changes to the team that faced Dorset a fortnight ago will see both A Team Singles players Mark Williams and Dennis Shorthouse promoted to cover for unavailable players.
Somerset lost their first fixture at home to Devon by the same 28-21 score that Cornwall lost to Dorset by.
Cornwall look to this fixture as an opportunity to make up ground in the South West Area table.
The Cornwall team for the match is: Premier – Mark Williams (Lanteglos), Luke Jolly (Holmans), David Studden (Holmans), Elise Daniell (Holmans), Martin Boraston (Duloe), Jon Reed (Duloe), Percy Tripp (Helston), Mark Slack (Duloe), Simon Lees (Newlyn Trinity), Steve Smith (St Newlyn East), Mark Payne (Penzance), Dennis Shorthouse (Landrake), Neil Gribble (Landrake), Richard Kerr (Landrake), Ray Jeffery (Newlyn Trinity), Morgan Lees (Newlyn Trinity), Peter Hore (Holmans), Nicholas Truscott (Holmans), John Worton (St Newlyn East) & Sandra Worton (St Newlyn East)
The match is due to get underway at 10am and updates should be available across the CCSMBA social media channels over the course of the match.