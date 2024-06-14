FOLLOWING a review of the county cup rules which has recently concluded, the Cornwall FA have made changes to the Cornwall Senior Cup for the 2024/25 campaign.
From the commencement of next season, the first teams of clubs competing at Step Four and below in the National League System will be able to compete in this competition, with the reserve sides of clubs at Step Three and above being able to enter, providing they are at Step Six.
This is an historic change to the Senior Cup and reflects the changing face of football across our county as clubs continue to enjoy success and sincerely hope that it will be well received across the football community.
Chair of competitions, Steve Carpenter, said: “I'm delighted that agreement has been reached to amend the Senior Cup rules for next season to enable the likes of Mousehole FC, Helston Athletic and Falmouth Town to compete. Cornish football is undoubtedly on a high and it's only fair and reasonable to adjust our competition rules as the football landscape changes.
“As our premier competition, it needs to include the best sides whilst at the same time bearing in mind the demands that playing at the higher levels bring as well as the rules that restrict the dates on which they can play.
“These changes do that, and I look forward to another highly competitive Senior Cup next season.”
Competition administrator Claire Summers-Evans added: “The Cornwall FA are very aware of just how special the Senior Cup is to our teams in Cornwall and I have had many conversations with club officials this season wanting a change to the current rules, and I am delighted that we are now able to include those teams at Step Four.
“It’s an exciting prospect and challenge for those clubs who are eligible to play in the Senior Cup next season and we look forward to another exciting and successful season for our Cornish clubs.”