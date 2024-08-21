Redruth – Redruth 146 (T Whiteford 34, P Kent 29no, E Whiteford 24; J Clifton-Griffith 3-20, C Edirisinghe 2-17, B Stevens 2-34), St Just 147-6 (G May 37, C Edirisinghe 33; A MacInnes 2-37). St Just (19) beat Redruth (5) by four wickets.