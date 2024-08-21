Saturday, August 17
ECB CORNWALL PREMIER LEAGUE
Callington – Helston 114 (L Alberts 19; B Ellis 4-30. G Wagg 2-21, M Danyaal 2-34), Callington 116-8 (L Lindsay 45; S Osmont 3-22, R Tonkin 2-32). Callington (18) beat Helston (6) by two wickets.
Camborne – Camborne 185-8 (J Fontana 47, A MacDonald 45, J Goldsworthy 24, S Richards 22; D Blignaut 4-39, A Libby 2-30), Penzance 185 (B Seabrook 58, C Purchase 39, J Paull 27, D Lello 21; S Richards 3-11, J MacDonald 2-32, D Hocking 2-36). Match Tied; Camborne (15), Penzance (14).
Redruth – Redruth 146 (T Whiteford 34, P Kent 29no, E Whiteford 24; J Clifton-Griffith 3-20, C Edirisinghe 2-17, B Stevens 2-34), St Just 147-6 (G May 37, C Edirisinghe 33; A MacInnes 2-37). St Just (19) beat Redruth (5) by four wickets.
Truro – St Austell 110 (A Bone 50no, G Bone 21; A Yamin 7-27), Truro 114-2 (J Van Greunen 31no, C Kent 29, D Phillips 27). Truro (20) beat St Austell (3) by eight wickets.
Werrington – Werrington 189-8 (B Smeeth 44, A Hodgson 44, N Lawson 33no, B Jenkin 28; M Robins 3-38, T Clarke 2-28), Wadebridge 190-6 (K Snell 50no, M Rowe 41, J Turpin 32; B Smeeth 2-18). Wadebridge (19) beat Werrington (6) by four wickets.
COUNTY DIVISION ONE
Grampound Road - Grampound Road 214 (H Gregory 65, R Karunarathna 41; J Wheatley 3-36, M Duck 2-28), Mullion 100 (D Neville 4-19, R Karunarathna 3-15, D Ferris 2-19). Grampound Road (19) beat Mullion (7) by 114 runs.
Hayle – Hayle 250-9 (T Sharp 94, M Lello 56, extras 36; R Pascoe 4-35, W Eva 3-55, T Mankee 2-30), Camborne 122 (R Pascoe 37, S Kevern 35, W Eva 23no; J Franklin 4-36, M Jacka 2-18, M Lello 2-36). Hayle (20) beat Camborne (6) by 128 runs.
Newquay – Newquay 199-8 (M Harding 52, J Howarth 33, T Chillingworth 32, T Rhodes 20no; K Bowden 3-25, D Nicholls 2-27, M Fitchett 2-43), Paul 116 (K Collins 43; J Crane 5-29, T Chillingworth 3-22). Newquay (18) beat Paul (6) by 83 runs.
Penzance – Penzance 68 (O Pentecost 18; B James 4-11, J Thomas 3-12), Beacon 70-1 (S James 43no). Beacon (20) beat Penzance (1) by nine wickets.
Roche – Roche 198 (D Robotham 55, R Clark 39, H Trethewey 33no, Jack Williams 22; J Evans 3-30, D Smith 3-34, C Edgcombe 3-48), St Erme 138 (K Van Rooyen 29, S Wilcock 29; S May 5-36, O Green 2-26). Roche (18) beat St Erme (7) by 60 runs.
Wadebridge – Wadebridge 133 (G Wilkinson 31, C Ellis 29; I Hurtel-Hymans 3-22, A Angove 3-27, A Noott 2-6, P Burley 2-27), Falmouth 136-4 (A Noott 51no, H Roberts 45; R McLachlan 3-22). Falmouth (20) beat Wadebridge (4) by six wickets.
Sunday: Grampound Road – Grampound Road 218 (R Karunarathna 53, H Gregory 38, T Orpe 33, extras 31, N Keevil 25; D Smith 2-31, C Edgcombe 2-44, T Smith 2-48), St Erme 182 (S Wilcock 58, S Hooper 44, K Van Rooyen 26; N Keevil 4-27, D Ferris 2-10, D Neville 2-31, R Karunarathna 2-45). Grampound Road (19) beat St Erme (8) by 36 runs.
Wadebridge – Beacon 204-8 (J Thomas 88, D Proctor 36, D Eathorne 35; S Gunner 3-55< C Ellis 2-27, O Bate 2-32), Wadebridge 86 (P Menhinick 32, S Richards 31; D Proctor 5-21, G Mankee 2-19). Beacon (19) beat Wadebridge (5) by 118 runs.
DIVISION TWO EAST
Ladock – Holsworthy 224-5 (R Walter 68no, H Poggenpoel 57, C Pomeroy 24, B Harris 24, J Greening 23), Ladock 184 (A Ridd 73, V Oza 36; G Wild 3-38, W Priest 2-25). Holsworthy (20) beat Ladock (6) by 40 runs.
Lanhydrock – Lanhydrock 234-8 (Jamie Eldridge 42, R Beaumont 42, extras 36, Jamie Taylor 24, C James 24, Jacob Eldridge 23, R Butler 22; B Hunter 3-44, M Mansbridge 2-50), Bude 237-6 (J Turner 85no, W Adams 44, M Mansbridge 30, Matt Whitefield 29; C James 3-55). Bude (19) beat Lanhydrock (8) by four wickets.
Menheniot-Looe – Menheniot-Looe 170 (L Osborne 63, extras 33, J Walsh 23; R Thompson 3-27, J Centini 2-14, A Gill 2-30), St Minver 173-7 (K Lockwood 37, A Ash 28, B Hawken 25, A Edwards 22no; S Kidd 3-23). St Minver (20) beat Menheniot-Looe (7) by three wickets.
St Austell – South Petherwin 74 (A Clements 22; Jack Carter 7-14), St Austell 75-2 (R Bate 51no). St Austell (20) beat South Petherwin (2) by eight wickets.
St Blazey – Werrington 162 (R May 55, J Seldon 35; A Thomas 3-24, K Reid 3-27, R Dixon 3-30), St Blazey 164-6 (A Harley 43, K Reid 24no; B Uglow 2-22, N Oldaker 2-37). St Blazey (20) beat Werrington (7) by four wickets.
Tintagel – Tintagel 237 (T Parsons 84, A Pooley 42, extras 42, J Blanchard 33; J Shorten 3-30, S Whatley 2-50, A Robinson 2-60), Callington 238-5 (P Tancock 82no, A Robinson 74, extras 31, B Allsop 26; J Blanchard 3-54). Callington (20) beat Tintagel (7) by five wickets.
Sunday: St Blazey – St Austell 155 (J Pook 34, Q Jamal 21; N Gowda 3-24, A Harley 3-40, K Reid 2-21), St Blazey 74 (T Rosevear 5-13, Jack Carter 3-35, James Carter 2-9). St Austell (18) beat St Blazey (6) by 81 runs.
Tintagel – Tintagel 108 (A Earle 21; H Poggenpoel 3-11, A Gerry 2-18, G Wild 2-20, A Lovejoy 2-23), Holsworthy 114-1 (J Greening 60no, C Pomeroy 39). Holsworthy (20) beat Tintagel (2) by nine wickets.
DIVISION THREE EAST
Launceston – Roche 185 (G Oakley 45, C Burnett 27, A Green 27, A Trudgeon 22; E Green 3-45, D Sillifant 2-13, M Bloomfield 2-36, C Alford 2-39), Launceston 189-7 (D Tilley 79, D Sillifant 43, extras 38; T Pritchard 3-38, P Trethewey 2-32). Launceston (20) beat Roche (7) by three wickets.
Liskeard – Tideford 193 (extras 53, J Connop 35, M Parkinson 28no; B Powell 4-42, J Scott 3-29), Liskeard 107 (extras 37, A Ware 25; N Mandozai 3-20, D Lockett 3-24, G Triscott 2-2). Tideford (19) beat Liskeard (7) by 86 runs.
St Austell – St Austell 247-9 (C Richards 115no, extras 33, M Nile 21; H Poad 3-32, O Crichton 2-36, C Simpson 2-49), Callington 249-7 (C Simpson 74, Z Newton-Jenkins 37no, T Beresford-Power 34, B Neville 30, T Neville 25; O Clarke 3-57, A Fosten 2-35). Callington (19) beat St Austell (8) by three wickets.
Saltash St Stephens – Boconnoc 201-9, Saltash St Stephens 113. Boconnoc (20) beat Saltash St Stephens by 88 runs.
Werrington – Werrington 275-9 (I Worsnip 59no, extras 55, Z Zambuni 42, I Wills 30, R Stanbury 24, S Smeeth 24; C Cole 2-9, A Tythcott 2-37), Grampound Road 148 (A Tythcott 43, P Emery 32, S Matthews 22; S Smeeth 3-18, D Jenkin 3-28, I Worsnip 3-31). Werrington (20) beat Grampound Road (7) by 127 runs.
Sunday: Callington – Newquay 179 (extras 37, U Tariq 29, S Ali 25, N Tahir 21no, E Mosley 21; H Poad 3-40, T Beresford-Power 2-29), Callington 159 (T Beresford-Power 45, J Moon 38; N Ismail 5-33, N Zamal 3-18, N Tahir 2-12). Newquay (19) beat Callington (8) by 20 runs.
DIVISION FOUR EAST
Buckland Monachorum – Buckland Monachorum 183-4 (G Elkington 73, A Rich 36, extras 35, J Pardew 20no; S Palmer 3-37), Launceston 68 (T Theobald 16; S Hoad 3-16, A Rich 2-3, B Simons 2-4, D Elkington 2-12). Buckland Monachorum (19) beat Launceston (3) by 115 runs.
Duloe – Menheniot-Looe 107, Duloe 52. Menheniot-Looe (17) beat Duloe (6) by 55 runs.
Grampound Road – Grampound Road 175-7 (A May 64, I Osborne 33, M Baldwin 29no; J Bailey 2-33, J Isbell 2-50), St Blazey 176-2 (G Taylor 68no, J Isbell 30, D Fitzpatrick 22; S Reed 2-50). St Blazey (18) beat Grampound Road (5) by eight wickets.
Pencarrow – Pencarrow 115 (D Cock 26; T Martin 3-16, K Prophet 3-22), St Stephen 118-3 (J Harvey 40, T Hooper 39no; P Bassett 2-38). St Stephen (20) beat Pencarrow (3) by seven wickets.
St Minver – St Minver 275-5 (J Gill 67no, N Kent 61, S Hawke 56, extras 46; A Bishop 2-51), Newquay 174 (H Kaaber 54, T Stephenson 37, extras 35; N Hocking 4-10, J Gill 3-43, M Gilbert 2-6). St Minver (20) beat Newquay (6) by 101 runs.
St Neot – St Neot 234-6, Lanhydrock 82. St Neot (20) beat Lanhydrock (5) by 152 runs.
Sunday: Grampound Road – Duloe (20) beat Grampound Road (-10); Grampound Road conceded.
DIVISION FIVE EAST
Bude – Bude 225-4 (Michael Taylor 63, J Miles 61; M Ellis 35no; M Martin 2-62), Saltash St Stephens 92 (I Stevenson 22, M Martin 20; N Sainsbury 4-24, Mike Taylor 3-21). Bude (20) beat Saltash St Stephens (4) by 133 runs.
Gorran – Wadebridge 195-8 (S Parkyn 77, L Stewart 36, extras 30; M Liddicoat 4-49, J Tabb 2-39, D Pascoe 2-49), Gorran 199-2 (T Sarucan 68no, R Hastings 42no, D Pascoe 30, L Constantine 21 ret no). Gorran (19) beat Wadebridge (5) by eight wickets.
Gunnislake – Gunnislake 132 (S Lees 30, R Holloway 22; A Osborne 4-42, G Kennett 3-24, N Couchman 2-26), Bugle 134-5 (N Couchman 29, P Gribble 26, W Barnecut 23; R Holloway 2-18). Bugle (20) beat Gunnislake (5) by five wickets.
Holsworthy – Werrington 197-7 (N Dennis 40, extras 40, D Inman 26, A Sachs 24, B Sonley 20no; L Chidley 2-21, J Snell 2-33), Holsworthy 133 (extras 32, D Marks 30no; J Gent 3-19, B Sonley 3-38, T Jasper 3-42). Werrington (19) beat Holsworthy (6) by 64 runs.
South Petherwin – Roche 156-8 (H Meacock 34, D Bevan 28, A Grimes 26; C Forsyth 3-25, B Baker 2-21, E Barnes 2-30), South Petherwin 158-4 (R Watson 79no, O Peterson 26). South Petherwin (20) beat Roche (5) by six wickets.
St Stephen – St Austell 245 (M Ellison 161; R Budge 3-63, W Harvey 2-35, S Hicks 2-40, O Budge 2-62), St Stephen 139 (C Coad 45, O Budge 30, R Budge 21no; J Ellison 5-16). St Austell (20) beat St Stephen (8) by 106 runs.
DIVISION SIX EAST
Boconnoc – Boconnoc 99 (D Piper 27, J Hosking 25; M Budden 5-18, S Brown 2-11, G Clements 2-18), Luckett 101-2 (M Clements 48no). Luckett (20) beat Boconnoc (3) by eight wickets.
Bodmin College – Lanhydrock 150 (T Miles 37, A Cousens 33, M Rabone 32; J Raven 4-27,L Medlin 2-15, L Hartley 2-38), St Stephen 86 (extras 41; M Rabone 2-3, M Pendleton 2-8, P Elkins 2-12). Lanhydrock (18) beat St Stephen (7) by 64 runs.
Launceston – St Neot 270-6 (T Dyer 69, M Pearce 58, G Kent 49, extras 37; R Shoker 5-62), Launceston 204-7 (A Raza 87, K Worth 73; D Champion 4-63). St Neot (18) beat Launceston (8) by 66 runs.
Newquay – Newquay 168-9 (extras 60, A Mills 54no; D Lane 4-41, J Ellis 2-22, K Hartland 2-36), Tintagel 169-3 (S Harrison 46, R Pethick 40, extras 35, C Lovegrove 24no; K Wright 2-33). Tintagel (19) beat Newquay (5) by seven wickets.
Tideford – Tideford 170 (G Lillyman 49, J Fry 29; N Aird 3-16, S Hitchens 2-24, P Juckett 2-41), Menheniot-Looe 148-8 (T Hyslop 62, P Juckett 23; D Hearle 3-31, M Lillyman 2-18, J Fry 2-22). Tideford (18) beat Menheniot-Looe (8) by 22 runs.