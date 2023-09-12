Saturday, September 9
BOND TIMBER CORNWALL CRICKET LEAGUE
ECB CORNWALL PREMIER LEAGUE
Camborne – Camborne 75 (D Kritzinger 17; G Lawrence 3-34, J Ludlam 2-7, A Libby 2-13, T Dinnis 2-22), Penzance 78-1 (J Paull 38no, B Seabrook 21no). Penzance (19) beat Camborne (0) by nine wickets.
Hayle – St Austell 186-9 (C Dalby 39, C Cooke 32, J Leadbeater 30, A Bone 26; M Oliver 4-38, M Jenkin 3-45), Hayle 170 (T Cummins 57, P Lello 30; S Raven 4-50, L Watson 2-26). St Austell (19) beat Hayle (7) by 16 runs.
Helston – Helston 218-6 (N Wijewardene 44, R Leathley 43, D Jenkin 38, B Taylor 31, M Jenkin 24, K Leathley 23; M Waller 2-50), St Just 178 (N Curnow 46, P Nicholas 32, G May 22, M Waller 21; S Jenkin 4-24, M Jenkin 4-25). Helston (20) beat St Just (7) by 40 runs.
Wadebridge – Wadebridge 246-8 (K Renecke 101, K Snell 58, M Robins 30; G Wilkinson 2-44, G Wagg 2-45, B Ellis 2-61), Callington 235-7 (L Lindsay 79, A Libby 62, J Brenton 48, L Brenton 23; M Robins 3-26, E Dunnett 2-36, J Turpin 2-52). Wadebridge (18) beat Callington (9) by 11 runs to win the Premier League and their first county title since 1968.
Werrington – Werrington 71 (J Moon 16; P Kent 3-17, C Logan 3-34), Redruth 72-5 (P Howells 21no, E Whiteford 21no; B Smeeth 3-21, A Hodgson 2-26). Redruth (17) beat Werrington (2) by five wickets.
COUNTY DIVISION ONE
Newquay – Grampound Road 173 (M Roberts 50, H Matthews 32, H Gregory 20, N Keevil 20; J Crane 3-30, H Willmott 3-36, G Stone 2-29, J Howarth 2-30), Newquay 87 (M Roberts 5-10, N Keevil 2-18). Grampound Road (18) beat Newquay (5) by 86 runs.
Paul – Paul 231 (W Trenoweth 66, B Brooks 63, C Goldsworthy 41, K Collins 22; B Attfield 5-31, M Sweet 2-1), Lanhydrock 104 (Jamie Eldridge 36, B Attfield 29; D Nicholls 4-40, N Pengelly 2-13, M Skewes 2-21. C Treloar 2-24). Paul (20) beat Lanhydrock (6) by 127 runs.
Penzance – Falmouth 345-7 (J Tomlinson 109, A Angove 83, A Carter 58, M Van Biljon 33; N Kitchen 3-55, J Pentecost 2-54), Penzance 125 (N Kitchen 57, J Pentecost 38; M Van Biljon 6-28, B Meek 3-27). Falmouth (20) beat Penzance (5) by 220 runs.
Redruth – St Erme 236-5 (J Evans 107no, K Van Rooyen 61, S Hooper 28no; D Viner 3-35), Redruth 114 (N Stoddard 35, C Williams 33; J Moses 5-45, K Van Rooyen 2-5). St Erme (20) beat Redruth (3) by 122 runs.
Roche – Roche 164 (J Williams 78; Jack Thomas 3-17, S Wiseman 3-25), Beacon 165-9 (B James 86; S May 3-29). Beacon (18) beat Roche (7) by one wicket.
Truro – Truro 297-6 (C Kent 110, A Price 78, J Van Greunan 45, A Moore 35; M Davies 3-44, R Pascoe 2-37), Mullion 123 (R Pascoe 57; N Ivamy 4-28, J Brierley 3-25). Truro (20) beat Mullion (4) by 174 runs to win the division.
DIVISION TWO EAST
Bude – Bude 243-8 (T Lush 61, W Adams 55, J Sharman 42, A DeRosa 34; K Persaud 3-51, A Gill 2-46), St Minver 244-8 (B Hawken 100, J Centini 43, A Ash 21; A De Rosa 3-43, M Williams 2-31). St Minver (19) beat Bude (9) by two wickets.
Callington – Wadebridge 232-7 (S Richards 105, J Beare 29, C Ellis 21; H Poad 3-42, J Shorten 2-41), Callington 134 (C Simpson 34, S Husain 27, J Shorten 22; S Gunner 4-34, O Bate 2-25, M Gordon 2-31). Wadebridge (20) beat Callington (6) by 98 runs to win the division.
Holsworthy – Holsworthy 129 (M Shepherd 31, J May 26, C Pomeroy 22; A Clements 5-34, J Masters 3-6), South Petherwin 130-2 (M Bolt 71no, P Clements 20no; H Poggenpoel 2-13). South Petherwin (20) beat Holsworthy (4) by eight wickets to ensure survival.
St Austell – St Austell 258-9 (J Carter 57, A Connolly 43, R Bate 39, J Grey 26, S Wilder 20; R Seeley 2-13, M Brown 2-45), Luckett 117 (A Berry 23; Jack Carter 4-37, A George 2-3, Q Jamal 2-17). St Austell (20) beat Luckett (6) by 141 runs.
St Blazey – St Blazey 181-8 (R Garside 46no, J Carne 38, extras 31, M Bennetts 20, P Carne 20; F Ward 3-46), Werrington 184-7 (J Duke 36no, K Maynard 32, R May 30, Z Zambuni 29, M May 21; R Carne 2-29, R Dixon 2-47). Werrington (19) beat St Blazey (7) by three wickets.
Tintagel – Tintagel 229 (M Jolliffe 74no, R Pooley 50, A Pooley 40, D Jn Baptiste 20; S Kidd 3-47, H Vipond Western 2-22, M Maiden 2-69), Menheniot-Looe 191 (P Nance 73no; H Daly 3-33, M Pethick 2-26, R Pooley 2-29, J Ellis 2-39). Tintagel (20) beat Menheniot-Looe (9) by 38 runs.
DIVISION THREE EAST
Callington – Tideford 137 (M Burnett 43, A Luiten 32; O Barnes 3-28, S Ham 2-15), Callington 143-6 (extras 39, B Eigenmann 29, C Coates 20; D Lockett 2-23, C Anderson 2-30). Callington (20) beat Tideford (6) by four wickets.
Grampound Road – Newquay 254 (D Rich 81, extras 44, A Rhodes 37no, A Sabri 35; J Smith 4-29, A Tythcott 3-41), Grampound Road 171 (C Willett 45no, J Watt 41, S Matthews 26; J Grady 6-47, A Sabri 2-45, J Watkins 2-50). Newquay (20) beat Grampound Road (9) by 83 runs.
Launceston – Boconnoc 225-6 (G Spencer 55, J Coates 40, R Foot 40, extras 39, J Doney 27; D Cox 2-27, M Bloomfield 2-35), Launceston 230-2 (D Tilley 100no, J Theobald 87; D Taylor 2-42). Launceston (18) beat Boconnoc (6) by eight wickets.
Pencarrow – Pencarrow 214 (G Derry 55, S Bertrand 38, extras 34, D Craddock 27no, D Cock 20, E Thomson 20; C Matthews 4-47, M Bray 2-15, Rob Bray 2-39), Ladock 220-5 (A Ridd 94, M Bray 58no, S Newland 24). Ladock (20) beat Pencarrow (7) by five wickets to win the division.
Saltash St Stephens – Roche 303-4 (G Oakley 91no, N Trudgeon 88, C Burnett 33; M Willcocks 2-38), Saltash St Stephens 162 (S Renfree 65; P Trethewey 3-33, T Pritchard 2-14). Roche (20) beat Saltash St Stephens (6) by 141 runs.
DIVISION FOUR EAST
Buckland Monachorum – Buckland Monachorum 187-9 (D Rogers 75no, G Elkington 27, T Halloran 23; S Rowse 5-33, D Fitzpatrick 2-16), St Blazey 141 (E Felton 44, G Taylor 25; D Rogers 3-11, S Houldsworth 2-14). Buckland Monachorum (19) beat St Blazey (7) by 46 runs.
Bugle – Bugle 188-8 (W Barnecut 51, N Couchman 39, R Nicholls 32, G Kennett 22; M Mote 3-36, M Wallace 2-13, C Calfe 2-30), Liskeard 190-1 (A Cobb 106, A Ware 68no). Liskeard (19) beat Bugle (4) by nine wickets to secure promotion as runners-up.
Grampound Road – Grampound Road 227 (D Foulds 97, P Lund 34; L Stewart 3-25, D Nadarajan 3-45), Wadebridge 129 (J Skinner 34, D Nadarajan 23, M Dyson 22no; P Davey 4-19, F Matthews 2-15). Grampound Road (20) beat Wadebridge (8) by 98 runs.
Lanhydrock – Lanhydrock 159-9 (M Horne 41, L Buckland 34, G Jones 20; J Harvey 3-29, M Grigg 3-32, S Grose 3-39), St Stephen 160-6 (R Le Masurier 61no, T Hooper 37, J Harvey 21; G Jones 2-27). St Stephen (19) beat Lanhydrock (6) by four wickets.
Menheniot-Looe – Menheniot-Looe 110 (B Fleming 27; D Jenkin 3-43, B Uglow 2-17, I Worsnip 2-20, I Searle 2-26), Werrington 114-2 (B Uglow 41no, I Searle 39, A Jenkin 23no; M Rundle 2-24). Werrington (20) beat Menheniot-Looe (3) by eight wickets.
St Minver – St Minver 339-4 (T Gurney 120, J Keast 91, A Edwards 58, extras 34, S Hocking 32), Launceston 164 (P West 58no, D Sloman 28, P Wilton 28; S Meneer 4-22, J Gill 3-18, J Sanders 2-54). St Minver (20) beat Launceston (6) by 175 runs.
DIVISION FIVE EAST
Foxhole – Newquay 219 (M Mangal 89, T Backway 35, U Tariq 34, R Bartley 27; J Andrews 5-28, L Brown 3-45, S Hicks 2-48), Foxhole 120 (C Cole 28, S Hicks 25, J Andrews 20; N Ismail 4-34, U Tariq 2-13, M Mangal 2-16). Newquay (20) beat Foxhole (8) by 99 runs.
Gunnislake – Gunnislake 117 (S Beare 34, P Skerrit 21, D Emmerson 21; P Gliddon 3-25, Mike Taylor 2-19, Bude 120-3 (G Wint 24no, Michael Taylor 23). Bude (20) beat Gunnislake (3) by seven wickets.
South Petherwin – South Petherwin 129 (T Davey 32, M Townsend 28; A Lovejoy 3-18, T Leveson 2-13), Holsworthy 132-0 (H Sharp 69no, L Piper 54no). Holsworthy (20) beat South Petherwin (3) by ten wickets.
St Neot – St Neot 100 (S Rowe 34; C King 4-21, B Carter 2-16, R Clarke 2-17, J Mallet 2-24), St Austell 103-6 (J Mallet 21; D Eldridge 3-25). St Austell (19) beat St Neot (5) to ensure survival.
Werrington – Werrington 198-6 (T Westlake 55, A Paynter 50, extras 34, M Chatfield 27; D Lane 2-21, R Reynolds 2-54), Tintagel 149-7 (extras 43, M Seldon 36, D Lane 31; G Cox 4-31). Werrington (17) beat Tintagel (6) by 49 runs.
DIVISION SIX EAST
Boconnoc – Menheniot-Looe 137-7 (extras 49, C James 47no, J Bell 27; C Neville 2-12, N Swann 2-19), Boconnoc 138-4. Boconnoc (18) beat Menheniot-Looe (5) by six wickets.
Luckett – Saltash St Stephens 200-7 (D Nobes 83, M Martin 49, extras 44; M Budge 4-46), Luckett 64 (A Dore 6-23). Saltash St Stephens (20) beat Luckett (4) by 136 runs.
Tideford – Tideford 160 (F Basterfield 66, extras 40, J Fry 23; F Wilkinson 4-14, G Smith 2-13), Lanhydrock 161-2 (K Beer 68no, J Hawke 33). Lanhydrock (20) beat Tideford (5) by eight wickets.