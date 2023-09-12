Wadebridge – Wadebridge 246-8 (K Renecke 101, K Snell 58, M Robins 30; G Wilkinson 2-44, G Wagg 2-45, B Ellis 2-61), Callington 235-7 (L Lindsay 79, A Libby 62, J Brenton 48, L Brenton 23; M Robins 3-26, E Dunnett 2-36, J Turpin 2-52). Wadebridge (18) beat Callington (9) by 11 runs to win the Premier League and their first county title since 1968.